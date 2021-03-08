A Scottish Premiership title triumph with Rangers has left Steven Gerrard “on an emotional high,” with it being the first league title the Liverpool legend has won.

During his 17-year senior career with the Reds, Gerrard came close to winning the Premier League on a handful of occasions.

The last near-miss, in 2013/14, left the No. 8 broken, and after a final campaign with his boyhood club he opted to join LA Galaxy, before retiring in 2016.

Liverpool went on to win the Premier League last season, by which point Gerrard was already into his second campaign as manager at Rangers, leading his side to a second successive runner-up finish.

On Sunday, however, a 0-0 draw for Celtic at Dundee United ensured Rangers clinched their first Scottish Premiership title since 2011, having extended their lead at the top to 20 points.

It is a remarkable achievement for the club and their manager, who reflected in an interview with the Glasgow side’s official website.

“It is very difficult to put into words right now. I’m on a real, emotional high and it has been a journey that is not finished,” he said.

“There is more to come and the next thing for me, when you win, it is always about what is next.”

Gerrard added: “We have been down at times, really low at times, but this is an incredible high. It has been an incredible journey we have been on and we deserve it.”

While he is unlikely to admit it, the hurt of his title failure at Liverpool will be playing a big part in the relief and “emotional high” of lifting the Scottish Premiership as Rangers manager.

The 40-year-old has already been linked with a return Anfield to succeed Jurgen Klopp, but despite the Reds’ current miserable form there is no chance of the German being given his marching orders.

There is a possibility that Gerrard eventually takes over as Liverpool boss, though, particularly if he keeps proving himself as he is at Rangers, who have won 28 and drawn four of their 32 league games this season and are in the Europa League‘s last 16.

He has already conceded that he will not stay in Scotland forever, with his ambition being to manage in the Premier League, but clinching the title in Glasgow has certainly enhanced his reputation.

Throughout his career, Gerrard has often found himself compared to long-time England team-mate Frank Lampard, who was sacked as Chelsea manager in January having been widely considered to have taken the job too soon.

The Liverpool legend is seemingly vindicated in taking a different path, and it will be interesting to see where he goes once his time at Rangers comes to an end.