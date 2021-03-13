Jurgen Klopp is expecting a defensively sound Wolves outfit to test his side on Monday evening having started to find their feet once more after experiencing struggles of their own.

The Reds will travel to the West Midlands on Monday evening for their last game in the month of March, where three points could be vital in any faint hope they have of a top-four spot.

While Klopp’s men will have the feel-good factor from their progression in the Champions League in midweek, their recent league form does not make for good reading.

They will hope to change that and continue their recent success on the road against Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, one Klopp acknowledges has faced hardship following the nasty head injury to Raul Jiminez.

“I have a lot of sympathy for what Nuno is doing because he is doing an incredible job,” Klopp told reporters.

“This is just a strange year and you cannot replace one to one a player with the quality of Raul Jiminez. That’s clear.

“But they did quite well, they had their struggles, of course, like not all, but pretty much everybody else.

“But they look, again, really settled. It’s Wolves again, a proper defending side and that’s what we will face.”

The manager also touched on his hopes to find consistency with Ozan Kabak and Nat Phillips at centre-back, while Roberto Firmino could make his return to the squad after missing the last two games with a knee injury.

Liverpool head to Wolves searching for just their 13th win of the Premier League season.