A lot has unfolded in the 22 days since these two teams last met, but Liverpool will look to put it behind them to reach the quarter-finals. Here’s how to watch online and on TV around the world.

Liverpool are back in Budapest to meet RB Leipzig, aiming to safely navigate the final 90 minutes and secure a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The two teams head into the clash with polar opposite form, with the German’s on a four-game winning streak and Liverpool losing three of their last four.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men hold a two-goal advantage thanks to Mo Salah and Sadio Mane and will hope a change in scenery once again works wonders and provides a bright spot in the current season.

The Reds have progressed in a two-legged Champions League tie in each of the last 10 that they have amassed a first leg lead, so will they make it 11 tonight?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT) – or 9pm in Leipzig and Budapest, 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Thursday) in Sydney, midnight in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Leipzig is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Leipzig is being shown live on Galavision in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Leipzig and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ decisive Champions League outing on the following channels worldwide:

