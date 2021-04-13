This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

13 Liverpool FC players entering final stages of their contracts

With another summer on the horizon, balancing personnel and planning for the future will be of top priority for Liverpool, and 13 players’ contracts are to be under the microscope.

The 2020/21 season has thrown the Reds for a loop, with injury and accumulative fatigue just two factors in ensuring silverware has not been on the cards for Jurgen Klopp‘s men.

It will be a case of resetting in the summer, a time when incomings and outgoings are carefully managed in view of both the short and long-term.

Gini Wijnaldum, Yasser Larouci and Adrian are all expected to depart at the conclusion of their contract, while a final decision on Ozan Kabak has yet to be made.

But looking further ahead, 13 players are to see their current contracts with the club expire in either 2022 or 2023, meaning it is getting to crunch time for offering extensions or seeking a return on their investment.

And there are some big names on this list who are currently slated to start next season with only one or two years left on their current deal.

 

James Milner

SALZBURG, AUSTRIA - Tuesday, August 25, 2020: Liverpool's James Milner during a preseason friendly match between FC Red Bull Salzburg and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. (Pic by Propaganda)

Contract expriry: 2022

His leadership and experience remain two of the key assets for the sixth-most used player by Klopp (239 games) at Anfield, who will be 36 when his deal expires.

 

Loris Karius

WIGAN, ENGLAND - Friday, July 14, 2017: Liverpool's goalkeeper Loris Karius before a preseason friendly match against Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Contract expriry: 2022

Three consecutive loan spells following on from the 2018 Champions League finals with two different clubs, needs to find a permanent home to rebuild his confidence and career.

 

Caoimhin Kelleher

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 6, 2020: Liverpool's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Contract expriry: 2022

The 22-year-old has elevated himself to second in line behind Alisson and has shown a lot of promise in his nine senior career outings to date.

 

Ben Woodburn

KIRKBY, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 13, 2020: Liverpool's Ben Woodburn during the Premier League 2 Division 1 match between Liverpool FC Under-23's and Everton FC Under-23's at the Liverpool Academy. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Contract expriry: 2022

Shot onto centre-stage as a 17-year-old back in 2016, Woodburn has struggled to kick on and has seen injury throw him for a loop. Plenty of promise and still has youth on his side.

 

Jordan Henderson

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 16, 2020: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson celebrates at the final whistle during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Contract expriry: 2023

The captain leads a contingent of players who will put Liverpool’s contract policy to the test, as he is to be 33 at the time of renewal, but one cannot understate his influence and importance.

 

Xherdan Shaqiri

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Monday, January 4, 2021: Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri during the FA Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium. Southampton won 1-0. (Pic by Propaganda)

Contract expriry: 2023

A squad player who Liverpool have been open to offers for in the last couple of years. Shaqiri could demand a respectable fee that can be reinvested into the team.

 

Virgil van Dijk

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, February 24, 2020: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk reacts during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Contract expriry: 2023

If his importance wasn’t already crystal clear, this campaign has left no doubts and the Dutchman is still to have plenty of years left in his legs. But he is another who will be 33 for the 2023/24 season.

 

Roberto Firmino

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 25, 2020: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino during the UEFA Champions League Group D match between Liverpool FC and Atalanta BC at Anfield. Atalanta won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Contract expriry: 2023

The Brazilian has been the most used player in Klopp’s side since 2015 (280 games), a reliable and vital part of Liverpool’s system. The question is if he will remain part of the Reds’ needed evolution.

 

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, March 4, 2021: Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain looks dejected at the final whistle during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. Chelsea won 1-0 condeming Liverpool to their fifth home defeat on the run.(Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Contract expriry: 2023

Injury has robbed the midfielder of the opportunity to return to his best and having managed less than 300 minutes this season, the 27-year-old is certainly one who could leave prematurely.

 

Mohamed Salah

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 10, 2021: Liverpool's goal-scorer Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Contract expriry: 2023

An undisputed star and one more than worthy of new terms. Has flirted with the Spanish press but few could pay up what Liverpool would demand for a player who has scored 123 goals in 198 games.

 

Sadio Mane

LONDON, ENGLAND - Thursday, January 28, 2021: Liverpool's Sadio Mané celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Pic by Propaganda)

Contract expriry: 2023

The final member of the famed front three also finds himself with only two years remaining, he’s been an important figure for Klopp. But like the others soon to eclipse 30, Mane’s future will be weighed up with the short and long-term in mind.

 

Fabinho

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 10, 2021: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Contract expriry: 2023

The Brazilian’s versatility has been on show this season, proving to not only be top class in midfield but also the defence. He has a lot more football left in him.

 

Naby Keita

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 7, 2021: Liverpool's Naby Keita during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. Fulham won 1-0 extending Liverpool's run to six consecutive home defeats. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Contract expriry: 2023

Keita arrived with lots of promise and expectation but has struggled to find form within a continuous run of injury, leading to growing debate over whether Liverpool should cut their losses.

Keep, sell or send on loan? Let us know what YOU think for these Liverpool players.

