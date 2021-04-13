With another summer on the horizon, balancing personnel and planning for the future will be of top priority for Liverpool, and 13 players’ contracts are to be under the microscope.

The 2020/21 season has thrown the Reds for a loop, with injury and accumulative fatigue just two factors in ensuring silverware has not been on the cards for Jurgen Klopp‘s men.

It will be a case of resetting in the summer, a time when incomings and outgoings are carefully managed in view of both the short and long-term.

Gini Wijnaldum, Yasser Larouci and Adrian are all expected to depart at the conclusion of their contract, while a final decision on Ozan Kabak has yet to be made.

But looking further ahead, 13 players are to see their current contracts with the club expire in either 2022 or 2023, meaning it is getting to crunch time for offering extensions or seeking a return on their investment.

And there are some big names on this list who are currently slated to start next season with only one or two years left on their current deal.

James Milner

Contract expriry: 2022

His leadership and experience remain two of the key assets for the sixth-most used player by Klopp (239 games) at Anfield, who will be 36 when his deal expires.

Loris Karius

Contract expriry: 2022

Three consecutive loan spells following on from the 2018 Champions League finals with two different clubs, needs to find a permanent home to rebuild his confidence and career.

Caoimhin Kelleher

Contract expriry: 2022

The 22-year-old has elevated himself to second in line behind Alisson and has shown a lot of promise in his nine senior career outings to date.

Ben Woodburn

Contract expriry: 2022

Shot onto centre-stage as a 17-year-old back in 2016, Woodburn has struggled to kick on and has seen injury throw him for a loop. Plenty of promise and still has youth on his side.

Jordan Henderson

Contract expriry: 2023

The captain leads a contingent of players who will put Liverpool’s contract policy to the test, as he is to be 33 at the time of renewal, but one cannot understate his influence and importance.

Xherdan Shaqiri

Contract expriry: 2023

A squad player who Liverpool have been open to offers for in the last couple of years. Shaqiri could demand a respectable fee that can be reinvested into the team.

Virgil van Dijk

Contract expriry: 2023

If his importance wasn’t already crystal clear, this campaign has left no doubts and the Dutchman is still to have plenty of years left in his legs. But he is another who will be 33 for the 2023/24 season.

Roberto Firmino

Contract expriry: 2023

The Brazilian has been the most used player in Klopp’s side since 2015 (280 games), a reliable and vital part of Liverpool’s system. The question is if he will remain part of the Reds’ needed evolution.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Contract expriry: 2023

Injury has robbed the midfielder of the opportunity to return to his best and having managed less than 300 minutes this season, the 27-year-old is certainly one who could leave prematurely.

Mohamed Salah

Contract expriry: 2023

An undisputed star and one more than worthy of new terms. Has flirted with the Spanish press but few could pay up what Liverpool would demand for a player who has scored 123 goals in 198 games.

Sadio Mane

Contract expriry: 2023

The final member of the famed front three also finds himself with only two years remaining, he’s been an important figure for Klopp. But like the others soon to eclipse 30, Mane’s future will be weighed up with the short and long-term in mind.

Fabinho

Contract expriry: 2023

The Brazilian’s versatility has been on show this season, proving to not only be top class in midfield but also the defence. He has a lot more football left in him.

Naby Keita

Contract expriry: 2023

Keita arrived with lots of promise and expectation but has struggled to find form within a continuous run of injury, leading to growing debate over whether Liverpool should cut their losses.

