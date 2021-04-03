LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 16, 2020: Liverpool's match-winning goal-scorer Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Arsenal: Milner and Firmino come in

Liverpool are back in action at Arsenal tonight, and Jurgen Klopp has made two changes to his starting lineup as the Reds seek a big win in their pursuit of the top four.

After a 5-2 defeat to West Brom earlier in the day, Liverpool can go within two points of fourth-placed Chelsea with a win tonight.

It would be an impressive turnaround after a miserable run throughout the winter, with victories over RB Leipzig and Wolves before the international break setting up a decisive two months.

To that end, Klopp has named a solid side in north London, with only two changes to the lineup from last time out.

Alisson is one of a host of players to have benefited from almost three weeks without a game having seen Brazil’s World Cup qualifiers postponed, and the No. 1 starts as usual.

Ahead of Alisson is a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips, Ozan Kabak and Andy Robertson, with the latter having played more minutes than any other Liverpool player while on duty.

Fabinho remains in the No. 6 role, to be flanked by Thiago and James Milner in an expected three-man midfield.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino start in attack, with Diogo Jota taking his place on the bench.

Gini Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are among those also available in reserve.

Arsenal: Leno; Chambers, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Ceballos, Odegaard; Pepe, Aubameyang, Lacazette

Substitutes: Ryan, Mari, Bellerin, Cedric, Elneny, Nelson, Willian, Martinelli, Nketiah

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Milner; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, R.Williams, Tsimikas, Wijnaldum, Keita, Jones, Shaqiri, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota

