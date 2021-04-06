Jurgen Klopp has made threes changes to his starting XI as Liverpool look to take a positive result back to Anfield from the first leg of their quarter-final tie in the Spanish capital.

European action is back on the agenda for the Reds, and they head into the clash with momentum on their side after winning their last three matches.

And they can make it four on the bounce for the first time since November by putting Real Madrid to the sword tonight, with this their first meeting since the 2018 Champions League final.

Klopp had a multitude of options at his disposal with no new injury concerns, but the back-line remains unchanged, meaning Alisson continues to patrol the goal-line.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips, Ozan Kabak and Andy Robertson, meanwhile, will sit ahead of the Brazilian – with the left-back keeping up his streak of playing in all European games to date. this season

In midfield, Fabinho will remain in the No. 6 role and is flanked by Naby Keita, who makes his second start in the competition this season, and Gini Wijnaldum in a 4-3-3 formation.

And Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane will lead the line, with the Egyptian chasing a goal in his fourth successive European game.

Five substitutions can be utilised tonight, with Klopp able to turn to the likes of Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones and Xherdan Shaqiri.

To note, the game is to be played at Real’s temporary home at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano with the Bernabeu undergoing redevelopment.

Real Madrid: Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Nacho, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Substitutes: Lunin, Altube, Marcelo, Valverde, Odriozola, Isco, Mariano, Rodrygo, Arribas, Chust

Liverpool: Alisson; Trent, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson; Fabinho, Keita, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Jota

Substitutes: Adrian, H.Davies, R.Williams, B.Davies, Tsimikas, Milner, Thiago, Cain, Jones, Shaqiri, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino