‘Let’s get back to business’ – The Voice of Anfield’s Newcastle playlist

With Liverpool sitting just two points outside the top-four, you’d just know Anfield would be in full voice against Newcastle. But you can still listen to George Septhon’s pre-match playlist to get you ready!

The past week could prove a watershed moment for European football, but for Jurgen Klopp and his players, the only focus will be on picking up all three points on Saturday.

The banners and flags will remain on the Kop for what is the third last home game of the season, and you’d just know fans in the stands would be making their voices heard.

“It’d be nice,” The Voice of Anfield, George Sephton, said of seeing the Reds back on the pitch after one hell of a week for the game. “Get back to the business of playing football.

“There’s six games to go, we know what we’re aiming for!”

You can listen to George and KopConnect Radio’s Marc Kenny look ahead to Newcastle’s visit, reflect on the week of drama and discuss all things music in this week’s pre-match playlist:

There’s something for everyone in this week’s playlist and it’s sure to get you pumped and ready for another 90 minutes of Liverpool action.

From the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Eminem, Blondie and Merseyside’s own The Coral, what more could you want?

Into these, Reds.