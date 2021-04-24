Matters on the pitch take centre stage again as Liverpool continue the fight for a top-four place against Newcastle at Anfield. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 12.30pm (UK), the referee is Andre Marriner.

Today’s blog is run by Ben Twelves, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @bm12s & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Fabinho, Robertson; Thiago, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane; Jota

Subs: Adrian, R.Williams, Tsimikas, N.Williams, Milner, Keita, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri

Newcastle: Dubravka; Fernandez, Clark, Dummett; Murphy, S.Longstaff, Shelvey, Ritchie; Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Subs: Gillespie, Krafth, Lewis, Manquillo, Willock, Hendrick, Gayle, Wilson, Carroll

Our coverage updates automatically below: