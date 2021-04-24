LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 24, 2021: Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin (C) during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Liverpool vs. Newcastle – Follow the Reds’ top-four pursuit here

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Matters on the pitch take centre stage again as Liverpool continue the fight for a top-four place against Newcastle at Anfield. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 12.30pm (UK), the referee is Andre Marriner.

Today’s blog is run by Ben Twelves, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @bm12s & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Fabinho, Robertson; Thiago, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane; Jota

Subs: Adrian, R.Williams, Tsimikas, N.Williams, Milner, Keita, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri

Newcastle: Dubravka; Fernandez, Clark, Dummett; Murphy, S.Longstaff, Shelvey, Ritchie; Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Subs: Gillespie, Krafth, Lewis, Manquillo, Willock, Hendrick, Gayle, Wilson, Carroll

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments