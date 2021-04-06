Liverpool travel to Real Madrid, in a replay of the 2018 Champions League final held in Kyiv. We’re live to bring you the latest from the quarter-final.

Kickoff at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano is 8pm (BST), the referee is Felix Brych (GER).

Chris Williams is running tonight’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments section below.

Teams

Real Madrid: Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Nacho, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Subs: Lunin, Altube, Marcelo, Valverde, Odriozola, Isco, Mariano, Rodrygo, Arribas, Chust

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson; Fabinho, Keita, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Adrian, H.Davies, R.Williams, B.Davies, Tsimikas, Milner, Thiago, Cain, Jones, Shaqiri, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino

Our coverage updates automatically below: