Trent Alexander-Arnold was superb as Liverpool went out of the Champions League, but too many players failed to turn up against Real Madrid.

The Reds knew they had to produce another European comeback if they wanted to reach the semi-finals, but it never materialised at Anfield.

As has been the case throughout this season, numerous good chances came and went, and Madrid became more comfortable as the minutes ticked by.

In the end, a wretched performance in Madrid last week proved most costly, giving them too much work to do on Merseyside.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, the Telegraph, BBC Sport, FotMob and the TIA readers.

It was no surprise to see Alexander-Arnold (7.5) given the highest average at Anfield, with the right-back exceptional at times.

His quality on the ball shone through on a number of occasions – one outside-of-the-foot pass was outrageous – but he also defended well.

TIA’s Joanna Durkan handed him a nine-out-of-10 rating, correcting stating that he “ought to have had a number of assists to his name,” had it not been for poor finishing.

Meanwhile, Ian Doyle of the Echo felt he “held strong against Vinicius Jr.”

Nat Phillips (6.9) was in second place, following an impressive showing up against the world-class Karim Benzema.

Mike McGrath of the Telegraph lauded the centre-back, saying he “did well with his use of the ball,” and FotMob pointed out that he won seven out of 12 duels.

Sharing the bronze medal were close friends Andy Robertson (6.8) and James Milner (6.8), both of whom were energetic figures.

Robertson was a “tireless operator who provided width and driving runs” according to Durkan, while McGrath claimed Milner’s game was “more than destroying” Madrid’s play in the middle of the park.

A lifeless Sadio Mane (5.6) got the lowest average, as his rotten form continues, with Doyle concluding that he “faded in the closing stages.”

Liverpool’s next assignment sees them head to Leeds on Monday evening, in what promises to be a big test for the Reds in the top-four battle.