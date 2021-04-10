Liverpool 2-1 Aston Villa: Trent winner ends Anfield run without a win

Liverpool recorded a first league win at Anfield in 115 days, beating Aston Villa 2-1 with a stoppage-time winner from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool 2-1 Aston Villa

Premier League (31), Anfield

Saturday, 10 April 2021

Goals

Watkins 43′

Salah 57′ (assist: Robertson)

Alexander-Arnold 90+1

It was a familiar story in the first half, with Liverpool dominating but failing to take chances, then the visitors scoring a goal just before half-time.

Yet another individual error, with Alisson‘s mistake

Yet another farcical VAR decision

Salah nets 28th goal of the season

First home league win of 2021!

An early chance arrived for Mo Salah after a mistake by Tyrone Mings, but the Reds’ top scorer poked his shot just wide.

Liverpool created chances but none were that clearcut and any shot was weak, while Ezri Konsa headed over a free header from a set-piece at the other end.

The opening goal then arrived in the 43rd minute when Alisson failed to deal with an Ollie Watkins shot was straight at the goalkeeper’s feet. A really poor goal to concede.

And the familiarity was added to by yet another absolutely ridiculous VAR decision in first-half stoppage time when Roberto Firmino‘s goal was eventually ruled out for ‘offside’. This is not football.

It should have been 1-1, but instead, half time signalled 753 minutes for Liverpool without a league goal at Anfield from open play.

Half time: Liverpool 0-1 Aston Villa

Liverpool’s eventual equaliser arrived just before the hour and was another predictable moment, with Mohamed Salah netting his 28th goal of the season in all competitions – the Egyptian has scored 35 percent of the Reds’ goals this season.

Salah was on hand to head in from close range after Andy Robertson‘s shot was saved. It was a deserved equaliser for the hosts.

Villa, though, almost took the lead again soon after, with Trezeguet hitting the post at the Anfield Road End.

Rather than the goal inspiring Liverpool to go for the win, they were poor for the final half an hour and barely threatened to take the three points.

But the win arrived in stoppage time when sub Xherdan Shaqiri‘s shot was well saved, then Trent Alexander-Arnold rifled in a shot from the edge of the box.

After recent criticism, you could see how much it meant to the young Scouser and there was huge relief for the Reds.

The win temporarily moves Jurgen Klopp‘s side into fourth place in the Premier League, with other sides playing later this weekend.

Next, Real Madrid visit Anfield on Wednesday but Liverpool need a turnaround to overcome the Spaniards and remain in the chance with silverware this season.

TIA Man of the Match: Mo Salah

Referee: Paul Tierney

Attendance: Behind closed doors

Liverpool: Alisson; Trent, Phillips, Kabak (Shaqiri 88′), Robertson; Fabinho, Milner, Wijnladum (Thiago 70′); Salah, Jota, Firmino (Mane 75′)

Subs not used: Adrian, R. Williams, Davies, Tsimikas, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Luiz, Nakamba (Barkley 66′), McGinn; Traore (El Ghazi 68′), Trezeguet (Ramsey 82′), Watkins

Subs not used: Heaton, Elmohamady, Engels, Hause, Taylor, Davis

Next Match: Real Madrid (home, Wednesday 14 April)