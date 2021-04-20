LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, April 26, 2019: Liverpool's owner John W. Henry and wife Linda Pizzuti during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Huddersfield Town AFC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans deplore FSG’s “embarrassing” and “pathetic” statement

Liverpool’s owners have officially issued their statement of withdrawal from the outlandish Super League plans, with fans savouring the backtrack but insisting it cannot be forgotten.

After 48 hours of madness, the Super League has crumbled into ash with all six English clubs that were originally founding members now having performed a dramatic u-turn.

The emergence of the news on Sunday was immediately met with backlash as the billionaire boys club threatened to tear apart the fabric of the game we know and love.

That the move was made without consulting fans, players and manager spoke volumes as they looked to line their pockets and be damned with the rest.

And after a deluge of unwavering protest, the key stakeholders of the game won out in a victory for those who cherish what this club and football is all about.

In saying that, yet another u-turn cannot be overlooked by FSG and fans made that known loud and clear after the club issued a statement – a disillusioning one at that.

 

The pathetic nature of Liverpool’s statement was rightly lambasted…

 

And it ensures this is never to be forgotten…

