Marcelo Bielsa was very complimentary towards Jurgen Klopp‘s side ahead of the two clubs meeting on Monday night, with the Leeds boss wary of Liverpool’s “big offensive power.”

The Reds make the trip to Yorkshire in the knowledge that three points will be key to their top-four hopes and that victory would spell four in a row in the top-flight for only the second time this season.

The task will not be an easy one, however, against an energetic Leeds side who surprised many when they beat Man City 2-1 despite being down to 10-men before half-time.

Bielsa’s side quickly adapted to Premier League football and currently sit in 10th position after 31 games having picked up only one victory less than the Reds this campaign.

And Klopp knows the task ahead of him having said on Wednesday, “We have to work our socks off pretty much to get anything,” and Bielsa returned an interesting analytical view of Liverpool and what his team will need to look out for.

“I like to see Liverpool play. They always play in the same manner. For me, that’s big praise to give to a team,” Bielsa told reporters.

“There’s no player in their team who’s not prepared to receive the ball and manage the ball in whatever part of the pitch they receive it.

“They have a big offensive power. Their full-backs are wingers. Their wingers are centre-forwards, throughout moments in the game. Their midfielders on the inside, they attack out wide in the same manner.

“And after there are three players who provide defensive equilibrium which are the two centre-backs and the defensive midfielder. I think they are a team that constantly thinks in producing football.

“They don’t speculate, attacks always. They spend a lot of time attacking and not so much defending.

“And when they have to defend I think they do it well, putting into consideration the amount of energy they expend attacking. Then like every team, they have ups and downs.”

One of those downs came in midweek when a myriad of chances went begging and it will imperative that Klopp’s men find their scoring boots at Elland Road against a side who have been kept scoreless only eight times this season.

The Whites will be without captain Liam Cooper after a red card at City, while Raphinha sustained a knock in that same game and has yet to be ruled in or out.