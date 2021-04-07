It was hard to find any Liverpool performances to admire against Real Madrid, but Mohamed Salah, Fabinho and Ozan Kabak came away with their reputations intact.

The Reds faced a huge game against the Spanish giants on Tuesday, making the trip to Spain for their Champions League quarter-final first leg clash.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men were awful from the off, unfortunately, and goals from Vinicius Jr and Marco Asensio gave Madrid a flying start.

Salah reduced the arrears in the second half, but the comeback was halted when Vinicius Jr got his second of the evening.

In the end, 3-1 was arguably a kind scoreline on Liverpool, who were a million miles from their best in Spain.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, Squawka, FotMob and the TIA readers.

Salah (6.4) took home the highest average rating, although that’s not saying a huge amount.

The Egyptian again found the net, firing home his 27th goal of the season, and looked like making things happen on other occasions.

Squawka‘s Muhammad Butt bemoaned the fact that “no other Liverpool player looked as capable of doing the same” as Salah, in terms of his end product.

Perhaps strangely, Fabinho (5.8) was in second place on the night, despite falling short of his best.

According to FotMob, the Brazilian has a 93 percent pass completion rate, also making four interceptions and seven recoveries.

Kabak (5.5) was third in the reckoning but arguably deserved to be higher.

TIA’s Henry Jackson felt the 21-year-old looked “composed” throughout the night, while Ian Doyle of the Echo thought he “did well to deal with Benzema on several occasions.”

Naby Keita (3.7) got the lowest average, with the Guinean suffering a dismal night back in the team and not even lasting until half-time before being withdrawn.

Jackson even asked, “is this the end for him at Liverpool?”, while Butt said he was “so poor in protecting the defence”.

Next up for the Reds is Saturday’s visit of Aston Villa in the Premier League as Klopp’s side look to end their appalling home run of six consecutive defeats.