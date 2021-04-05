Liverpool face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday night, in the biggest game of the season so far.

Real Madrid vs. Liverpool

Tuesday, April 6, 2021 – 8pm (BST)

Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano

Champions League Quarter-Final, First Leg

Referee: Felix Brych (GER)

It’s still early days, but it looks as though the Reds have got their mojo back.

Saturday’s 3-0 win away to Arsenal was arguably the Premier League champions’ most dominant performance of 2020/21, as they swatted aside their opponents with ease.

Add to that recent wins over RB Leipzig and Wolves, and Liverpool have found some form at a crucial time following an alarming winter slump.

On Tuesday, Jurgen Klopp‘s side have a mouthwatering encounter to look forward to, as they take on Madrid in a heavyweight European clash.

It was the La Liga giants who famously broke Reds hearts in the 2018 Champions League final and revenge is certainly the narrative ahead of this one.

Madrid aren’t the force they once were, with key men moving on and others ageing, but their pedigree in the competition remains great, not to mention their winning mentality.

Getting that all-important away goal has to be a primary aim for Liverpool at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, as they look to go one step closer to European Cup number seven.

It should be a fascinating evening in Spain.

Team News

Klopp has no new injury problems to contend with – something that has been a rarity this season.

Liverpool’s centre-back absentees have been well-documented, while Jordan Henderson‘s return from a groin problem is still a number of weeks away. Caoimhin Kelleher and Divock Origi are also missing.

The main headache Klopp has revolves around his starting lineup, with midfield and attack particularly competitive areas.

The back-line picks itself, with Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips, Ozan Kabak and Andy Robertson all expected to play.

Fabinho has been in monstrous form back in midfield and he is a certainty to start, along with the ever-improving Thiago.

Gini Wijnaldum will surely return in place of James Milner, having been rested against Arsenal.

There is the option of Klopp going with a 4-2-3-1 formation, however, allowing him to start Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota.

More likely is that Jota starts in place of one of the trio, though – Firmino is arguably the most likely to make way.

Madrid will be without Kyiv villain Sergio Ramos for both legs, with the Spanish legend unavailable with a muscle injury that could keep him out for a month.

Dani Carvajal, Eden Hazard, Toni Kroos and Fede Valverde are all expected to miss out, too.

Last 5 Meetings with Real Madrid (All Competitions)

Lost 3-1 – May 2018 (Mane; Benzema, Bale x2)

Lost 1-0 – November 2014 (Benzema)

Lost 3-0 – October 2014 (Ronaldo, Benzema x2)

Won 4-0 – March 2014 (Torres, Gerrard x2 (1 pen), Dossena)

Won 1-0 – February 2014 (Benayoun)

Did You Know?

Jota has been an incredible signing by Liverpool, with his lengthy absence through injury playing a huge role in the Reds’ struggles.

In fact, the 24-year-old has now scored 12 goals in just 13 starts for his new club, with his game-changing ruthlessness on show at Arsenal on Saturday.

Jota has also been shining for Portugal, scoring three times during the recent international break, and he has 18 goals in as many starts for club and country this season.

He surely has to start on Tuesday evening.

Form

Liverpool – Last five results (all competitions)

Won 3-0 vs. Arsenal

Won 1-0 vs. Wolves

Won 2-0 vs. Leipzig

Lost 1-0 vs. Fulham

Lost 1-0 vs. Chelsea

Won 2-0 vs. Sheffield United

Real Madrid – Last five results (all competitions)

Won 2-0 vs. Eibar

Won 3-1 vs. Celta Vigo

Won 3-1 vs. Atalanta

Won 2-1 vs. Elche

Drew 1-1 vs. Atletico Madrid

Klopp’s View

The Reds boss will hold his pre-match press conference in Madrid on Monday evening.

TV & Liveblog Info

Real Madrid vs. Liverpool kicks off at 8pm (BST) and will be shown live in the UK on BT Sport 2, with coverage from 7pm.

Chris Williams is in charge of This Is Anfield’s matchday liveblog, keeping you up-to-date with the action and providing you with biased updates from 7.15pm.