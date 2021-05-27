Since signing for Liverpool on deadline day in January amid a centre-back crisis, Ben Davies has rarely been seen to leave question marks over what comes next.

The 25-year-old landed on Merseyside from Preston but would remain on the periphery of Jurgen Klopps’ squad, with eight features on the bench before a complete absence in the final six games.

A number of knocks and a settling in period were noted by Klopp for the lack of game-time, with Ozan Kabak and Rhys Williams, both his junior, getting the nod instead.

Davies’ continued absence was a source of puzzlement for Liverpool fans as a debut never looked in the reckoning, but a post on Instagram has gone some way in explaining his end of season absence.

“Finished rehabbing my calf this morning at Axa! Looking forward to a productive offseason and a positive upcoming season!” Davies said.

“Thanks for the support since I joined Reds! See you soon!”

The latest fitness battle is one that has seemingly been the story of his short Liverpool career to date as he adjusted to the intensity at Kirkby.

That he has now recovered is a positive step in the right direction as he aims for a “positive upcoming season.”

But where that may be could be subject to any potential offers this summer where there is a chance for a quick profit, with the Reds having landed the defender for an initial fee of £500,000.

However, the Athletic’s James Pearce stated that “I spoke to people close to Ben Davies and he’s been told that he won’t be going anywhere, that Liverpool still see him as part of the setup next season.”

But while Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are to be managed accordingly after long-term injuries, the expected addition of Ibrahima Konate and potentially at least one of Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams sticking around, it leaves little opportunity for Davies.