Chelsea beat Leicester to make it EVEN closer in top-four race

Liverpool’s fate was already in their own hands, knowing that two wins would give them a top-four finish, but after Chelsea beat Leicester it’s even closer between the three sides.

Goals from Antonio Rudiger and Jorginho (pen) gave Chelsea the three points in a 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night, in a result that wasn’t entirely unexpected after the FA Cup final on Saturday.

What it means is that Chelsea leapfrog Brendan Rodgers’ side into third, on 67 points.

The Foxes are on 66 points, three points ahead of Liverpool.

Leicester face Tottenham at home in their final game on Sunday, and a win for them and two wins for Liverpool would see the two sides level on points.

It would then go down to goal difference for fourth spot, with Liverpool currently ahead by just one goal – which would be at least two goals going into Sunday if they beat Burnley on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are away to Aston Villa and a defeat for them, plus victories for Liverpool and Leicester, could still see them drop out of the Champions League places.

Potential table IF Liverpool win two remaining fixtures and Chelsea and Leicester win on Sunday…

If Chelsea were to finish fifth and then win the Champions League final, five teams from England would be in next year’s competition.

For Liverpool, the objective remains clear: win the two remaining games against Burnley and Crystal Palace and Champions League qualification is guaranteed.

A draw at Turf Moor on Wednesday night would secure Chelsea‘s place in the top four and leave Liverpool relying on Spurs not losing to Leicester.

It’s going to be a tense two final games for supporters!