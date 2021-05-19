Liverpool take to Turf Moor for their final away game of the season tonight, with Jurgen Klopp making one change to his side to take on Burnley.

The Reds will play in front of fans for the first time in 2021 as they face Burnley in the Premier League‘s penultimate round of fixtures.

Victory is essential in Lancashire, as Liverpool eye a top-four finish, and following the 2-1 win at West Brom on Sunday they will be looking to build on the momentum.

Alisson will be riding the crest of a wave following his injury-time winner, but it will be business as usual for the Brazilian as he seeks a clean sheet.

Ahead of the weekend’s hero are Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams and Andy Robertson, with Fabinho shielding in midfield.

Joining Fabinho in the middle of the park are Thiago and Gini Wijnaldum, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino starting in attack.

James Milner is among the substitutes, along with youngsters Billy Koumetio and Neco Williams.

Burnley have not won at Turf Moor in 10 games, and have only won four times at home in the league this season, which should bode well for Liverpool’s chances.

However, they will be not taking it for granted as they seek a vital three points in their pursuit of a Champions League spot.

HUGE LFC END OF SEASON SALE! Get up to 65% off Liverpool FC kit, training gear and Nike lifestyle from the official club shop here.

Burnley: Norris; Lawton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Cork, Brownhill, Westwood; Gudmondsson, McNeil, Wood

Substitutes: Peacock-Farrell, Dunne, Nartey, Driscoll-Glennon, Pieters, Vydra, Rodriguez, Barnes, Richardson

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, R.Williams, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Koumetio, Tsimikas, N.Williams, Milner, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Origi