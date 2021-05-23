Jurgen Klopp has made no changes as Liverpool host Crystal Palace on the final day of the Premier League, knowing victory should guarantee a place in the top four.

If the Reds take all three points from this afternoon’s clash they will clinch a top-four finish, unless Leicester defeat Tottenham by a ridiculous scoreline.

There is even a chance of Liverpool finishing third, if Chelsea are unable to beat Aston Villa, with the last round of matches set to be a captivating watch.

Klopp is buoyed by the return of Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota to the bench for today’s season-closer, while his starting lineup is a strong one.

Alisson makes his 100th league appearance for the club, behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams and Andy Robertson.

Fabinho anchors the midfield, to be joined by Thiago and Gini Wijnaldum, who is expected to be playing his final game for the club.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino keep their places in attack, with Jota poised to come off the bench if required.

Joining Henderson and Jota among the substitutes is midweek goalscorer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Christian Benteke is not part of the Palace side, with Roy Hodgson unable to name a full 20-man squad on his final game as a top-flight manager.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, R.Williams, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, N.Williams, Tsimikas, Henderson, Milner, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Jota

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Cahill, Tomkins, Mitchell; Kouyate, Riedewald, McCarthy; Townsend, Zaha, Ayew

Substitutes: Butland, Kelly, Clyne, Van Aanholt, Schlupp, Rak-Sakyi, Mateta