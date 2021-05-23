LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, January 21, 2021: Liverpool's captain Georginio Wijnaldum during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. Burnley won 1-0 ending Liverpool’s run of 68 games unbeaten at home. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Crystal Palace: Gini starts, Hendo and Jota back

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Jurgen Klopp has made no changes as Liverpool host Crystal Palace on the final day of the Premier League, knowing victory should guarantee a place in the top four.

If the Reds take all three points from this afternoon’s clash they will clinch a top-four finish, unless Leicester defeat Tottenham by a ridiculous scoreline.

There is even a chance of Liverpool finishing third, if Chelsea are unable to beat Aston Villa, with the last round of matches set to be a captivating watch.

Klopp is buoyed by the return of Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota to the bench for today’s season-closer, while his starting lineup is a strong one.

Alisson makes his 100th league appearance for the club, behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams and Andy Robertson.

Fabinho anchors the midfield, to be joined by Thiago and Gini Wijnaldum, who is expected to be playing his final game for the club.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino keep their places in attack, with Jota poised to come off the bench if required.

Joining Henderson and Jota among the substitutes is midweek goalscorer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Christian Benteke is not part of the Palace side, with Roy Hodgson unable to name a full 20-man squad on his final game as a top-flight manager.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, R.Williams, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, N.Williams, Tsimikas, Henderson, Milner, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Jota

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Cahill, Tomkins, Mitchell; Kouyate, Riedewald, McCarthy; Townsend, Zaha, Ayew

Substitutes: Butland, Kelly, Clyne, Van Aanholt, Schlupp, Rak-Sakyi, Mateta

Read all our build-up and previews on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android. There'll also be reaction, analysis and videos after full-time. Click here to get it for free.
home21-robertson
home21-fabino
home21-vandijk
home-21-womens
Previous
Next

Liverpool's 2021/22 home kit has arrived!

Inspired by Shankly’s 1964 season and made from 100% recycled plastic bottles, the new Liverpool home kit for 2021/22 is available to pre-order today!

SHOP NOW
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments