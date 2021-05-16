Jurgen Klopp has been enforced into a change for Liverpool’s trip to West Brom, where three points are a must in the pursuit of Champions League football.

There are no ifs or buts, the Reds head into today in the knowledge that they have to win their final three games, with an already relegated West Brom awaiting first up.

It is the final game with no fans and Klopp’s men have just 66 hours to prepare for it following their win at Man United, which came as a welcome boost on the eve of the final week.

And in the pursuit to extend the unbeaten run in the league to eight and notch three successive league wins for only the third time this campaign, Alisson remains between the sticks.

The Brazilian is joined by familiar faces in Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams and Andy Robertson.

Putting in another shift in midfield are Fabinho and Thiago, with Curtis Jones also getting a nod in place of Gini Wijnaldum.

Up top, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, who captains the team today, are looking to add to the scoresheet once more and are joined by Sadio Mane – with Diogo Jota absent from the squad due to a foot injury.

West Brom: Johnstone; Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, Townsend; Diangana, Yokuslu, Gallagher, Phillips, Pereira; Robson-Kanu

Substitutes: button, Robinson, Livermore, Diagne, Peltier, O’Shea, Grant, Maitland-Niles, Gardner-Hickman

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, R. Williams, Robertson; Fabinho, Jones, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Koumetio, N. Williams, Tsimikas, Wijnaldum, Shaqiri, Woodburn, Clarkson, Origi