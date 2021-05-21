Liverpool have a number of decisions to weigh up swiftly after the season, one being whether to permanently sign Ozan Kabak from Schalke for £18 million.

But Jurgen Klopp was hugely complimentary of the 21-year-old after he was thrown straight into fire following the crippling injuries to the senior centre-back contingent.

He too would fall to the curse of the position with a muscle injury forcing him to miss the Reds’ last five games, leaving 13 appearances to act as the audition for a permanent gig.

Kabak recently voiced his desire to remain at the club after a “valuable” experience to date, but while his manager provided a glowing review, he remained coy on whether the Turk is to remain at Anfield long-term.

“Ozan has been absolutely incredible, did a great job and not to forget that he’s a young, young boy with incredible experience already,” Klopp said.

“Different clubs and moved early from Turkey to Germany, played there – two big clubs in Germany in difficult situations which is obviously not his fault, how we could all see when he arrived here.

“Yes, he needed a little bit of time to adapt but then he played super games for us.

“I don’t want to pick any games out but the two Leipzig games were absolutely incredible if you think how good Leipzig could be.

“But all about the future we will talk and decide about that after the last matchday, then there’s enough time for that. So nothing to say [about his future].”

Liverpool have the opportunity to secure Kabak for £18 million, but with eyes on RB Leipzig’s Ibrahim Konate, whose release clause is £34m, it remains to be seen whether the Reds would invest in two young defensive options this summer.