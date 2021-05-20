Liverpool FC agree to introduce fan representatives at board level

Liverpool have confirmed that fans will now be represented on the club board in what is a major step forward following the fallout from the Super League.

The actions of FSG to attempt a breakaway league were rightly lambasted by fans, players and the wider world of football and created fresh calls for change.

The first being a greater say for fans in the decision-making process. And after the Spirit of Shankly and Supporters Trust held positive talks with the club, a formal agreement has been made to improve the collaboration process.

It will see fan representatives introduced at board level to provide a supporters’ voice on fan issues and the decision-making process within the hierarchy of the club.

A club statement read:

“The development follows a series of recent meetings with the Official Liverpool Supporters Trust, Spirit of Shankly, and will see the creation of a new engagement model that enables deeper consultation with supporters on fan-facing strategic decisions.

“This consultation process will be enshrined in the club’s Articles of Association and a legally binding Memorandum of Understanding between the club and the Official Liverpool Supporters Trust will be entered into, thereby ensuring supporters input on fan issues via structured dialogue.

“The Supporters Board will be launched ahead of the new season and will be made up of a group of supporters that represent the club’s diverse fanbase.

“The Supporters Board will hold regular meetings with the club and the chair will be invited to attend LFC’s main board meetings when fan-facing strategic matters arise.”

FSG have grown accustomed to a u-turn or two and this would stop that in its tracks before any such apology needs to be issued in what is a major development for Liverpool’s future.

The fan representatives will be new faces on the board and have the capacity to veto during the decision-making process.

Further to this announcement, another of SOS’ requests in their talks with the club have been fulfilled and is to see any cost incurred by joining up and subsequently withdrawing from the Super League to be paid out of pocket by FSG, not the club.

It is a commitment that has already been made by the Kroenke family to Arsenal and is the right move as Liverpool’s fans, players and coaches should not be punished for the greed of the Super League reeked of.