Ibrahima Konate is to swap RB Leipzig for Liverpool in the first signing of the summer, with the deal expected to be completed within the next 48 hours.

The Frenchman has been a known target since late last year, with the Reds eager to bolster their defensive ranks for next season and beyond.

And swiftly after the conclusion of the season, Liverpool are to tie up the deal for Konate after triggering his £36 million release clause from Leipzig.

Liverpool “expect to complete” the deal for the 22-year-old within the next “48 hours” according to the Merseyside press, which includes the Times’ Paul Joyce, the Athletic’s James Pearce and the Telegraph’s Chris Bascombe.

Personal terms with Konate and his representatives have been agreed upon and now it is only a matter of time until an announcement of his arrival is made.

The 6ft 4 defender is highly rated, has pace and is accomplished in the air, with experience at senior level, 95 games for Leipzig, at just 22 years of age.

The right-footed centre-back is to represent France at the European under-21s Championship knockout rounds starting on Monday, no doubt a key reason for wrapping up a deal before his attention switches elsewhere.

Konate could be with his French side up until June 6 should they make the final, where a break thereafter should see him return in time for the start of Liverpool’s pre-season.