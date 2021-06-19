For those who have watched Andy Robertson tear up the left-flank for Liverpool for nearly four years, his talent and persistence don’t come as a surprise.

But that doesn’t mean he isn’t due and deserving of praise.

Liverpool’s No. 26 has experienced a meteoric rise since landing at Anfield in the summer of 2017, having only grown stronger from a slow start.

A key pillar for Jurgen Klopp in both the defensive and attacking phases, Robertson would go on to couple his silverware for the Reds with the end of Scotland’s 23-year wait for a major tournament.

As the captain of his country, it’s a responsibility that fills him with pride and the Euros has seen him blossom further having proved a shining light in the opening two games.

And it hasn’t been lost on fans or pundits watching on, with fellow countrymen Graeme Souness and Darren Fletcher showering praise on the left-back alongside Ian Wright.

“For a full-back, he’s as good as anyone out there at left-back right now. He looks to be a really solid citizen when you hear him speak,” Souness said on ITV.

“He’s one of those players that when you analyse him, there’s not a lot to dislike about him, he’s got everything to be a top, top player.

“He plays at a top club, week in and week out, he has the same energy levels, he never picks and chooses when he’s bang at it. There’s a lot to like about him.”

That there is. And as Wright rightly points out, Robertson is not only a role model on the pitch but off it too thanks to his selfless and giving disposition:

“You look at his eyes and see the determination, the drive and what he’s about,” Wright said. “Not only what he does on the pitch leading by example, but what he does off the pitch with his AR26 Foundation, what he’s tried to do for young people in Scotland for jobs, employment and all the experiences he gives people, he does so much as a person and a leader.”

And while said after Scotland’s first game at the Euros, a 2-0 defeat to the Cezch Republic, Fletcher, who Robertson inherited the armband from, pointed to his “inspirational” nature.

“He’s been fantastic and what he has gone on to achieve has been brilliant,” Fletcher said on the BBC.

“He came into the squad with a real quiet confidence and showed what he’s about. He’s grown into it and he has been a great captain. He is inspirational.”

It’s been an incredible journey for Robertson to date and that he is getting regular plaudits for his performances and as a human being says all you need to know.

And we know he’ll now do everything in his power to see Scotland secure a win over Croatia to keep their Euro hopes alive before stepping back into his No. 26 shirt at Liverpool.