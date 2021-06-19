Liverpool have been readily tied to Florian Neuhaus, with Borussia Monchengladbach’s No. 32 having emerged as a primary midfield target, but an extended stay in Germany is not off the table.

The 24-year-old’s name has been thrust into the spotlight for Reds after it emerged that contact had been made with his representatives over a possible move.

A transfer would demand in the region of £34.3 million, similar to that of his now expired €40 million release clause.

With Gini Wijnaldum leaving a notable vacancy in the midfield department, Neuhaus would represent a versatile option with plenty of upside for Jurgen Klopp.

But there has been “no movement” over the transfer for Neuhaus from Liverpool or elsewhere, not unexpected considering his involvement in the Euros.

But Bild‘s chief reporter Tobi Altschaffl goes on to say that the German has “had a good chat with the new Gladbach coach Adi Hutter” and that there is an inclination that “Neuhaus will stay for at least another year at Monchengladbach.”

Monchengladbach appointed Hutter back in April as part of the Bundesliga’s manager merry-go-round, with former boss Marco Rose taking up the role with Borussia Dortmund.

Hutter joined after three seasons with Eintracht Frankfurt and if there is now confidence that Neuhaus will remain for his debut season, it would open the door again for Bayern Munich, who he was tipped to join earlier this year before denying he’d signed anything.

It is early days, however, and with Liverpool known to have a concrete interest in the player they will be prepared to bide their time and put their own cards on the table throughout the summer, if he is in fact the No. 1 target.