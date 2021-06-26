Liverpool’s preparations for the 2021/22 season will start in earnest in July, but we’ve now got another glimpse at how every Red will look in the new home kit for the year to come.

After a rollercoaster campaign that saw an unprecedented level of injuries, Jurgen Klopp‘s side will be looking to strike back and challenge for honours once more.

And they’ll be doing it in a new Nike home kit that we saw at the conclusion of last season, where the two-tone strip picked up a win on debut.

There were a number of notable absentees on that day, however, with injury still keeping out the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

The reveal of Nike’s second edition home shirt was met by mixed reactions but it often looks better on the players than on the rack.

And the club, on the official website, have now updated their first-team profile page, with members of Klopp’s side now donning the look for 2021/22 – although there is still some tidying up to do regarding personnel.

It’s a green look for Alisson and the goalkeeping department in the coming season, although sadly it is another template that has been utilised for other clubs and national teams.

The Reds will have three senior options once more as both Adrian and Caoimhin Kelleher extended their contracts in recent weeks, while Marcelo Pitaluga is set to remain in the youth ranks.

At the back, it is a pleasing sight to see the smiley trio of Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip in the new strip ahead of their respective returns.

But this department be considerably different by August with Neco Williams and Nat Phillips both attracting interest for a permanent switch, while Rhys Williams is tipped for a loan spell.

Ozan Kabak has, of course, departed but temporarily remains listed and Ibrahima Konate will be added in due course once he lands on Merseyside.

The midfield group is to experience a sizeable loss and there are hopes the position will be strengthened in the summer. And Harvey Elliott could return to the list.

A five-man group that is also expected to be tweaked in the weeks and months to come, where Takumi Minamino could be added back into the fold.

It’ll be intriguing to see how the list develops and how Liverpool handle the outgoings and incomings ahead of what is another important season.

The new home kit has won over many since being seen in action and with new and returning faces to be back on the pitch soon, it will no doubt continue to convert many.

