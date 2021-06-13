Jack Grealish has named Jordan Henderson as one of his biggest influences as part of the England squad, saying the Liverpool skipper helped him “mature as a captain.”

Grealish earned his first England callup in August, and is now part of Gareth Southgate’s squad at this summer’s Euros, with the Three Lions taking on Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic.

He is one of four club captains in the England squad, along with Henderson, Harry Maguire and Conor Coady, with a number of other leaders established within the group including the man who wears the armband, Harry Kane.

At 25, the Aston Villa midfielder is the youngest of those captains, and having been appointed in 2019 he admits he is still learning on the job.

The influence of Henderson and Kane has helped him massively, as he told reporters earlier this week, transcribed by Sky Sports.

“I was always going to grow up a bit more at some stage,” he said.

“But I think the main thing is being here for this season, you come here and you see the likes of Jordan Henderson and Harry Kane, and what they do off the field.

“Obviously what they do on it we can all see that, but what they do on the training pitch and around the place and how they look after themselves, and you sit there and you think it’s no wonder why they’ve had the careers that they have had.

“And that’s I think one of the main things that has made me mature as a player, as a person and as a captain.”

Henderson has been awarded an MBE for his services to charity in the Queen’s birthday honours list, which serves as evidence of his consummate professionalism.

The 30-year-old has carved out a role as the Premier League captains’ captain, as he has displayed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and in opposition of the Super League plans.

Grealish’s comments point to Henderson’s influence in training, off the pitch and in the dressing room, and this further indicates how important he is to Liverpool.

With Jurgen Klopp relying on a number of young players throughout his time as manager, along with a variety of different characters, it is vital he has a captain like Henderson in place.

It is also one of the key reasons behind his involvement with England despite not playing for his club since February’s Merseyside derby, as he commands the respect of players like Grealish and leads by example.