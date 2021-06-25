LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 23, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp (L) and James Milner after the final FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0 and finished 3rd in the table. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

James Milner leaves Liverpool fans questioning “are you even human?”

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

There can be no doubt over where James Milner will finish in the annual lactate test as he heads into his 20th pre-season with an incredible level of fitness once more.

At 35 you could forgive Milner for slowing down a touch, especially as he gears up for his 20th pre-season as a professional.

But that’s just not the case and he remains untouchable in the fitness stakes, as while others may have their feet kicked back this summer Milner is keeping his moving.

Liverpool’s No. 7 had a few fitness issues last season but his training update on social media shows no signs of any hiccups thus far as he shared the incredible time for his 8.5-kilometre run.

The various splits accumulate to 34 minutes, which is an average of a kilometre every 4.25 minutes. Talk about impressive!

It left Andy Robertson to insist he was “definitely on a bike” while Daniel Sturridge rightly handed him the tag “machine.”

They’re certainly numbers that will put others to shame and he’s a shoo-in to top the lactate rankings, that measures aerobic endurance, when the Reds return to pre-season on July 12.

And as one would expect, fans had a lot to say when Milner revealed his insane numbers:

With another important and taxing season ahead, Milner will be readily called upon once more by Jurgen Klopp in both midfield and most likely at full-back.

He has averaged 39 appearances across the last three seasons and his experience and obvious fitness prowess will no doubt come in handy as Liverpool navigate 2021/22.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments