Thiago was an unused substitute as Spain were held to a 1-1 draw by Poland on Saturday, with Liverpool fans perplexed by his peripheral status under Luis Enrique.

For the second game running at the Euros, Thiago was named on Enrique’s substitutes’ bench.

The 30-year-old had a positive impact as he played the final 25 minutes of the 0-0 draw with Sweden, but was again left out as Spain took on Poland in Seville.

This time, he went unused throughout, with a second successive draw seeing Spain sit third in Group E with a game to play, two points behind leaders Sweden and one behind Slovakia.

It is a rather ordinary Spain squad at this summer’s tournament, but Thiago is one of the proven, world-class players among their number, and it is therefore strange that he has been overlooked.

Liverpool fans certainly share this sentiment, as they took to Twitter before, during and after Saturday’s game to express their confusion:

Thiago on the bench for Spain again, after he changed the game against Sweden. pic.twitter.com/xB81fHFNrs — Halps (@LFCHalps) June 19, 2021

Pedri might well be very special….. one day But Thiago man Thiago — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) June 19, 2021

84 minutes gone and no Thiago… Spain but the S is silent — Danny Corcoran (@calcio_danny) June 19, 2021

So when Liverpool needed Thiago, Spain played him every International break for 90 mins without rest to plan for the Euros.. But hasn't started a game at the Euros? — Ntobeko Nkomo (@sir_nto) June 19, 2021

Must have some midfield Spain if they cant find a place for Thiago. 2 draws against bang average sides. — 48 Major Trophies and Counting (@pboro5times) June 20, 2021

Trent, Thiago and Fabinho are incredibly disrespected on the international stage by their coaches. The lack of minutes for three world class players is genuinely staggering. #EURO2020 — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) June 19, 2021

Trent, Thiago, Fabinho, and Bobby are massively disrespected by their national coaches. — tesh (@skratzz) June 20, 2021

Thiago is fully bigger than the whole Spanish national team players combined pic.twitter.com/hwV5bIOhai — ??? (@PassLikeThiago) June 19, 2021

Some, however, saw the bright side, as with Spain on the brink of exiting the Euros at the group stage, Thiago would be able to return to Liverpool early for pre-season:

at least if spain go out early then thiago will be back for preseason sooner pic.twitter.com/hE7lT9EIdR — cat ???? (@lfccxt) June 19, 2021

Do not understand Spain not picking Thiago, but I ain’t complaining. — Justin (@juza_23) June 19, 2021

It is a bizarre situation which befalls international football, with the standard of management arguably not up to scratch when compared to Europe’s top five leagues.

That can lead to some baffling selection decisions, as England supporters are well aware, and this time around it appears as though Thiago is the victim of one such call.