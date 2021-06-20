Thiago Alcantara, Spain (Photo by Mutsu Kawamori/AFLO)
Liverpool fans baffled by Thiago’s “staggering” omission by struggling Spain

Thiago was an unused substitute as Spain were held to a 1-1 draw by Poland on Saturday, with Liverpool fans perplexed by his peripheral status under Luis Enrique.

For the second game running at the Euros, Thiago was named on Enrique’s substitutes’ bench.

The 30-year-old had a positive impact as he played the final 25 minutes of the 0-0 draw with Sweden, but was again left out as Spain took on Poland in Seville.

This time, he went unused throughout, with a second successive draw seeing Spain sit third in Group E with a game to play, two points behind leaders Sweden and one behind Slovakia.

It is a rather ordinary Spain squad at this summer’s tournament, but Thiago is one of the proven, world-class players among their number, and it is therefore strange that he has been overlooked.

Liverpool fans certainly share this sentiment, as they took to Twitter before, during and after Saturday’s game to express their confusion:

Some, however, saw the bright side, as with Spain on the brink of exiting the Euros at the group stage, Thiago would be able to return to Liverpool early for pre-season:

It is a bizarre situation which befalls international football, with the standard of management arguably not up to scratch when compared to Europe’s top five leagues.

That can lead to some baffling selection decisions, as England supporters are well aware, and this time around it appears as though Thiago is the victim of one such call.

