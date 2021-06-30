Ozan Kabak has penned a letter to Liverpool fans to show his gratitude for the support he received during his short spell with the club, one he will “always remember.”

The 21-year-old arrived in January as emergency cover at centre-back and would go on to feature 13 times before injury would also force a premature end to his season.

Liverpool had the option to sign the Turk on a permanent deal worth £18 million but opted against triggering the switch, with Ibrahima Konate later signing for £36 million.

Considering the circumstances when Kabak arrived at Anfield, the youngster did as well as one could have expected and certainly showed talent that could be harnessed in the long term.

But it is not to be with the Reds and with his loan contract now up, Kabak penned a classy message to the “Liverpool family” to confirm his departure and show his appreciation for the reception he received and the experiences he was able to have with Jurgen Klopp and his team.

Kabak’s message, posted on his social media, said:

Dear Liverpool family, I would like to thank you for the compassion and support you have shown towards me since the day I arrived. I believe the experience I have gathered during my four month stay here has been a very important one. I have learnt a lot from my manager Jurgen Klopp and all my teammates and I was proud to be part of this special family. I will always remember my days here at Liverpool with great happiness and the special song which you have kindly gifted me. YNWA. Ozan.

The 21-year-old had spoken of his desire to stay at Liverpool prior to the end of the season having felt “very proud to wear this jersey.”

It will not have been easy to hear the news that Liverpool would not be pursuing a permanent move, but he is not short on suitors with Leicester and Newcastle just two names to have been credited with interest.

All the best, Ozan!