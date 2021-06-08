Another day, another transfer rumour as Liverpool are linked with another Salzburg player, plus there’s more news on the Reds’ Nike kits for the 2021/22 campaign.

Reds rivaling Chelsea, Leipzig for Daka

According to Sky Germany, Liverpool and Chelsea are rivals to RB Leipzig in the pursuit of Salzburg striker Patson Daka.

The Reds’ interest in Daka, who has been left out of the Zambia squad this month to make a decision over his future, was first reported in Austria in March.

But with Leipzig hoping to poach another player from the Red Bull production line, it could be difficult to secure a deal for a player valued at around £17.3 million.

Daka scored 34 goals and teed up another 12 in 42 appearances for Salzburg last season, and turning 23 in October looks to be a potential bargain signing this summer.

All three new kits in one place

Liverpool have already unveiled – and debuted – their new Nike home kit for the 2021/22 campaign, but Monday saw the design for next season’s third kit leak.

That completed the set, with the away kit also having been leaked recently, with the Jurgen Klopp‘s side to wear red at home, ecru on the road and yellow when neither is possible.

The reliable Footy Headlines have now shared an image of all three of next season’s shirts in one place, to give a better idea of how they will look:

???????? Liverpool 21-22 Home, Away, Third & Goalkeeper Kits: https://t.co/BTChzhBa6K — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) June 8, 2021

Nike’s latest offerings have proved divisive among fans so far – but they always end up looking better on the players.

News on site

Harvey Elliott says he will play “wherever he’s told” at Liverpool

Ben White to Anfield links have resurfaced, but surely there’s no chance…

Taki Minamino has equalled an impressive goalscoring record with Japan

Quickfire LFC news

Are we surprised that Gini’s joining PSG? Not if you look at his pay packet! (TIA)

Minamino “remains a part of Klopp’s plans” despite interest from England and Germany (Echo)

The Marko Grujic charm offensive has continued at Hertha Berlin (TAG24)

Liverpool plan to host Gaelic football games at Anfield in the future (RTE)

Around the Prem

Ex-Reds Brewster and Dhanda are on Kick It Out’s new advisory board (Kick It Out)

Bayern will renew their interest as Chelsea prepare to sell Callum Hudson-Odoi (Times)

Donny van de Beek has dropped out of the Dutch squad for the Euros – with no replacement (Ons Oranje)

Villa’s efforts to sign James Ward-Prowse will be rebuffed (Times)

Crazy story of the day

?? VfB striker Silas Wamangituka recently made it known to the club that he had been the victim of manipulation by his former player agent and that Wamangituka is not his real name. #VfBhttps://t.co/b2n8W0H9LE — VfB Stuttgart_int (@VfB_int) June 8, 2021

Stuttgart striker Silas Wamangituka has revealed that he is not, in fact, called Silas Wamangituka – but Silas Katompa Mvumpa.

The mixup came due to “manipulation by his former player agent,” with the DR Congo native having also seen his real age changed by a year – he is 22, but registered as 21 – during a trial at Anderlecht.

A Stuttgart statement reads: “From this point onwards, Silas was under the influence of the agent who syphoned off part of his wages and threatened him that he would never play football again if the matter ever became public.”

Silas added that he was “constantly living in fear” as a result, but having now unveiled his true identity, he looks to have moved on from a crippling situation.

Tweet of the day

What we’re reading

Mikel Oyarzabal and a changing of the guard for Spain, from the Times‘ Ian Hawkey.

Worth watching tonight

The prospect of Caoimhin Kelleher making his first start for the Republic of Ireland against Hungary, at 7pm on Sky Sports.