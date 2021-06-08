This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Reds in Daka hunt and another new Nike kit photo leaks – Liverpool FC Roundup

Another day, another transfer rumour as Liverpool are linked with another Salzburg player, plus there’s more news on the Reds’ Nike kits for the 2021/22 campaign.

 

Reds rivaling Chelsea, Leipzig for Daka

According to Sky Germany, Liverpool and Chelsea are rivals to RB Leipzig in the pursuit of Salzburg striker Patson Daka.

The Reds’ interest in Daka, who has been left out of the Zambia squad this month to make a decision over his future, was first reported in Austria in March.

But with Leipzig hoping to poach another player from the Red Bull production line, it could be difficult to secure a deal for a player valued at around £17.3 million.

Daka scored 34 goals and teed up another 12 in 42 appearances for Salzburg last season, and turning 23 in October looks to be a potential bargain signing this summer.

 

All three new kits in one place

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 23, 2021: Liverpool's Sadio Mané celebrates after scoring the second goal during the final FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool have already unveiled – and debuted – their new Nike home kit for the 2021/22 campaign, but Monday saw the design for next season’s third kit leak.

That completed the set, with the away kit also having been leaked recently, with the Jurgen Klopp‘s side to wear red at home, ecru on the road and yellow when neither is possible.

The reliable Footy Headlines have now shared an image of all three of next season’s shirts in one place, to give a better idea of how they will look:

Nike’s latest offerings have proved divisive among fans so far – but they always end up looking better on the players.

 

News on site

LINCOLN, ENGLAND - Thursday, September 24, 2020: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott during the pre-match warm-up before the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Lincoln City FC and Liverpool FC at Sincil Bank. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Quickfire LFC news

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 4, 2020: Liverpool’s Takumi Minamino during the FA Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Liverpool FC at Villa Park. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Aston Villa won 7-2. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Are we surprised that Gini’s joining PSG? Not if you look at his pay packet! (TIA)
  • Minamino “remains a part of Klopp’s plans” despite interest from England and Germany (Echo)
  • Liverpool plan to host Gaelic football games at Anfield in the future (RTE)

 

Around the Prem

KIRKBY, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 24, 2016: Liverpool's Yan Dhanda [R] celebrates scoring the first equalising goal against Everton with team-mate Rhian Brewster during the Under-18 FA Premier League match at the Kirkby Academy. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Ex-Reds Brewster and Dhanda are on Kick It Out’s new advisory board (Kick It Out)
  • Bayern will renew their interest as Chelsea prepare to sell Callum Hudson-Odoi (Times)
  • Donny van de Beek has dropped out of the Dutch squad for the Euros – with no replacement (Ons Oranje)
  • Villa’s efforts to sign James Ward-Prowse will be rebuffed (Times)

 

Crazy story of the day

Stuttgart striker Silas Wamangituka has revealed that he is not, in fact, called Silas Wamangituka – but Silas Katompa Mvumpa.

The mixup came due to “manipulation by his former player agent,” with the DR Congo native having also seen his real age changed by a year – he is 22, but registered as 21 – during a trial at Anderlecht.

A Stuttgart statement reads: “From this point onwards, Silas was under the influence of the agent who syphoned off part of his wages and threatened him that he would never play football again if the matter ever became public.”

Silas added that he was “constantly living in fear” as a result, but having now unveiled his true identity, he looks to have moved on from a crippling situation.

 

Tweet of the day

 

What we’re reading

Mikel Oyarzabal and a changing of the guard for Spain, from the Times‘ Ian Hawkey.

 

Worth watching tonight

The prospect of Caoimhin Kelleher making his first start for the Republic of Ireland against Hungary, at 7pm on Sky Sports.

