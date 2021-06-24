Roberto Firmino crucially found the route to goal for Brazil as they secured a comeback victory over Colombia in Copa America in what was a controversial ending to the game.

Brazil’s Group B clash with Colombia saw none of Liverpool’s contingent get the nod from the start, with Palmeiras’ Weverton starting ahead of Alisson as Tite continues to shuffle his pack.

And Fabinho remained glued to the bench for the entirety of the topsy-turvy fixture, one Firmino more than had a say in following his substitution onto the field at half-time having replaced Everton.

At that point, Brazil were behind on the scoreboard thanks to a thumping early overhead kick from Colombia’s Luis Diaz that left little chance for Weverton to intervene.

The Selecao dominated proceedings but were denied time and time again by a stubborn Colombia side, one which would be outraged by the events leading up to Firmino’s goal.

Liverpool’s No. 9 found the timely equaliser with just 12 minutes left in the game, heading in a cross that went squirming into the net under David Ospina to make it 1-1.

But Colombia felt aggrieved as the ball had hit referee Nestor Pitana in the build-up and they had stopped in the expectation that play would be reset as is the rule, but it was to continue and the goal was not overturned.

Their lengthy protests did add substantial stoppage time onto the game and Brazil took advantage; with the clock reading 100 minutes, Casemiro headed in the winner from a corner.

The 2-1 victory sees Brazil remain top of Group B with three straight victories, the best current record in the competition, which ensures they have already booked a place in the quarter-finals.

Next on the agenda is Ecuador on Sunday in the final group game before the knockouts begin on July 2.

Currently, Firmino has played 63 minutes, Alisson 90 and Fabinho 95 in the three games to date.