It has been far from a straightforward switch to Liverpool for Ben Davies and it ensures his future at Anfield remains uncertain with the centre-back ranks handed a boost.

The 25-year-old was a surprise addition on deadline day in January as the Reds looked to strengthen a position that had long been besieged by injury.

But while Ozan Kabak would go on to feature in addition to Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips, Davies would go from a Preston mainstay to only being named on the bench eight times.

Injury and a need to settle into his new environment would not make for a smooth transition and with Liverpool now having added Ibrahima Konate to the fold in addition to welcoming back Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, the window of opportunity has all but closed.

There have been mixed reports on his future, but it would hard to see Liverpool passing up on an offer that would exceed the £1.6 million fee they initially agreed to, which included an initial £500,000 outlay.

But the Daily Mail have reported that Celtic and a host of English clubs are looking “to tie up a season-long loan deal.”

However, in the same breath, it is stated that “Liverpool would rather sell for a hefty profit,” which suggests that the club could include an obligation to buy should the route be pursued.

Alternatively, suggestions of a loan could be the aim to get clubs to the table to start a dialogue, all of which would go hand in hand with Melissa Reddy’s previous claims that Davies is “unlikely to stay.”

Celtic are not new interested suitors having been close to securing a deal before Liverpool moved in, and new manager Ange Postecoglou is eager to add to his defence and quickly with their season starting July 20 with a Champions League qualifier against Midtjylland.

Bournemouth is another to be credited with interest once more and Davies’ Championship experience would prove handy for new boss Scott Parker.

Davies is contracted until 2025, but if the right deal is tabled for all parties then a move can be expected – but it will be an interesting one to keep an eye on in the weeks to come.