Liverpool have officially released their new Nike away kit for the 2021/22 campaign, and for once it seems as though the reaction from fans is universally positive.

The Reds will wear ecru again this season, with the club unveiling their new kit for away games on Thursday morning.

With a polo neck and crimson and dark green detailing, the kit will be available from July 15 and can be preordered online from the official Liverpool FC online store now.

Curtis Jones has described it as a “perfect reflection of the city” and as a “throwback to the ’90s” he believes “the fans will love this one.”

This comes after a mixed reaction to the new home kit, with supporters unsure of the coral used for the collar and cuffs, and it is not being the first time in recent years Liverpool’s alternate kits are more popular.

?? Best away kit in years in our opinion. pic.twitter.com/XIoHRNIs58 — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) July 8, 2021

Judging by the reaction on social media, the away shirt could be a new favourite among fans, including ourselves at This Is Anfield.

Here’s how Liverpool supporters reacted to the new Nike away kit for 2021/22 on Twitter, Facebook and in the comments below.

I like the new kit… pic.twitter.com/sXQ0ad3pW2 — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) July 8, 2021

New away kit is excellent although it does remind me of FA Cup shocks of yesteryear #LFC pic.twitter.com/KbOX6pWLMr — Chris Mac (@chrismackop) July 8, 2021

Judging by my timeline, and this might be a first, but seems everyone loves the new away kit. Well done @nikefootball @LFC #LFC — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) July 8, 2021

?? KONATE 5 ?? Squad number ?

Away kit ? Looking BOSS ?? pic.twitter.com/d2ZkFtBnAn — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) July 8, 2021

Our away kit sales this year is going to be higher than home kit surely..#LFC pic.twitter.com/zlhHKnco5I — BeardedDragon (@yashasva) July 8, 2021

“In my humble and pretty much irrelevant opinion this is the first kit Nike has made that is actually buyable, I quite like it.” – MrS in the comments.

The baby away kit is even nicer! #LFC ? pic.twitter.com/aW5nwVTcPn — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) July 8, 2021

That Liverpool away kit is beautiful — Weffrey Jellington (@jeffwellz) July 8, 2021

its absolutely gorgeous — danny walker (@dannywa57125603) July 8, 2021

Absolutely stunning. Fantastic. 9/10. Had it been the old Nike logo it’d been 10/10. — Che ????? (@hammarbyhoejden) July 8, 2021

Take my money already. — Deenan07 (@DMLFC81) July 8, 2021

“Perfecto. Love it, buying it.” – Egg Enthusiast in the comments.

Absolutely spot on! Amazing! — ?????? (@orhiftw) July 8, 2021

The new away and training kit is available for pre-order online from the official Liverpool FC online store and will go on general sale for purchase in-store and online from Thursday 15 July.

As with previous seasons, the club is offering a 10% discount off the price of the away shirt to all LFC official members. New for this season, the Reds are extending this offer out to UK key workers via Blue Light and Network, and also to students in the UK via Student Beans.

Fans who purchase any away shirt before 18 July 2021 will also receive a £10 Liverpool FC apparel voucher to spend in store or online between 1 August to 30 September 2021.

* You can order the new LFC away kit and training wear from the official club store here.