Liverpool have officially unveiled their new away kit for the 2021/22 season, inspired by the ‘ecru’ kit of 1996.

There are some serious mid-90s throwbacks with this kit, which the club say is ‘crafted in stone’ – a nod to the Three Graces on the city’s waterfront.

The official colours are ‘off-white stone and teal’.

Like this season’s home kit, the away shirts have been constructed with 100% recycled polyester fabric, which is made from recycled plastic bottles.

Plastic bottles are collected, cleaned and melted down to produce a high-quality yarn for manufacturing and is part of Nike’s wider ‘Move to Zero’ initiative, with football apparel leading the way in sustainability.

As with previous seasons, the club is offering a 10% discount off the price of the away shirt to all LFC official members. New for this season, the Reds are extending this offer out to UK key workers via Blue Light and Network, and also to students in the UK via Student Beans.

Fans who purchase any away shirt before 18 July 2021 will also receive a £10 Liverpool FC apparel voucher to spend in store or online between 1 August to 30 September 2021.

On the shirt, Reds’ midfielder and local lad Curtis Jones says: “We’re a trendsetting city, we don’t follow the rules – we make them. I think the fans will love this one.

“It’s a perfect reflection of the city and you can see the inspiration throughout the design with a throwback to the 90s.”

The new away and training kit is available for pre-order online from the official Liverpool FC online store and will go on general sale for purchase in-store and online from Thursday 15 July.

* You can order the new LFC away kit and training wear from the official club store here.