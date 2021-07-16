Liverpool winger Harry Wilson is the subject of widespread interest as Liverpool seek a £12.8 million fee, with clubs in the Premier League and abroad considering moves.

Wilson is expected to return to pre-season training next week, but it remains to be seen whether he will join the first team in Austria, link up with the under-23s or not report back altogether.

The Wales international is up for sale, and like fellow academy graduate Sheyi Ojo – who he played alongside on loan at Cardiff last season – he could be left out of Jurgen Klopp‘s summer plans.

Though his allegiances lie with Liverpool, the 24-year-old has accepted that he will likely need to leave the club in order to further his senior career.

Whether that results in a move before the start of his pre-season remains to be seen, but there is established interest in Wilson as the club conduct talks with prospective buyers.

Benfica have emerged as a possible destination for the winger, and The Athletic‘s James Pearce notes that “despite initial talks between the clubs breaking down over the fee,” the Portuguese side “remain interested.”

That fee, it is believed, is €15 million, which equates to £12.8 million – an increase on the unsuccessful £11 million bid from Burnley a year ago.

Pearce adds that both Brentford and West Brom are also weighing up the possibility of signing Wilson, who has considerable experience in both the Premier League and Championship following loans at Bournemouth, Cardiff, Derby and Hull.

As it stands, there is no indication as to where Wilson would prefer to move, though joining either Benfica or Brentford would surely be attractive to a player of his calibre.

Brentford are set to begin their first-ever campaign in the Premier League this season, but have so far made no new signings despite the release of Emiliano Marcondes and Henrik Dalsgaard – key players in their promotion charge.

Wilson could, ostensibly, serve as a replacement for Marcondes, with a move to Brentford reuniting him with fellow Liverpool academy graduate Sergi Canos.

There may need to be wiggle room when it comes to Liverpool’s valuation, of course, with Pearce noting that their efforts to shift fringe players has so far “proved problematic.”

But the level of interest from a variety of markets suggests that moving Wilson on could be easier than some of his team-mates.