Harvey Elliott has put pen to paper on a new long-term contract with Liverpool and is eager to continue to put in the work to break into Jurgen Klopp‘s side and repay the club’s faith.

The 18-year-old arrived at Anfield with plenty of admirers back in 2019 and has since endeared himself to many with his approach to the game.

A star in the making, Elliott spent last season on loan with Blackburn and took regular senior football in his stride having contributed seven goals and 11 assists in 41 appearances.

It culminated in a nomination for the EFL Young Player of the Season award and attention would then swiftly turn to what lie in wait for the 2021/22 campaign.

And he has started it off with a new long-term deal, one that showcases the intention of both the club and Elliott ahead of the return to pre-season on Monday.

The versatile forward is one of 34 players to link up with Klopp and his staff in Austria for day one and Elliott is eager to make an impression.

“I think that’s got to be everyone’s aim: to get in the team. To get in and around it at least,” Elliott told the club’s official website.

“It’s not going to come easily; there’s a great bunch of boys here and great talent. But it’s down to me to work hard. I believe in myself that I can do it. I just want to be around the team, support everyone and be there if needed.

“Ever since I first walked through the door they [the coaching staff] have showed [faith]. They show it with every single player; they always have faith in you.

“They’re always giving you 100 per cent on the training pitch and off the training pitch, always wanting you to be the best possible person and player.

“I feel like there’s a lot of faith in me. But it’s just down to me to go and show it and prove them right.”

With uncertainty surrounding the futures of Xherdan Shaqiri, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino, there is an opportunity for Elliott to stake a claim for a role in the upcoming season.

And now it’s all about the hard work for the boyhood Red to ensure he is best prepared for whatever lies in wait for the season to come.

“It’s always a nice feeling when you sign a new contract – especially for your boyhood club. It’s all done and dusted now so I’ve just got to focus on pre-season, get my work in and make sure I’m ready for the season,” he added.