Liverpool drew 1-1 with Austrian side FC Wacker Innsbruck in their opening pre-season friendly, with Kaide Gordon‘s performance on the right flank catching the eye.

The Reds were held in a 30-minute training game under the Alps, with Brazilian striker Ronivaldo cancelling out Divock Origi‘s dubiously won penalty.

It was a largely uninteresting friendly, in truth, but whenever 16-year-old winger Gordon picked up the ball it was worth watching, as he took on players at will with skill, bravery and pace.

Gordon, signed from Derby in a £3 million deal in February, was part of the under-18s squad immediately after his move, but scored on his debut for the under-23s on the final day of last season.

The teenager ended his first half-season with seven goals and three assists from eight games, and looks poised to shine as part of the academy setup in 2021/22.

For many fans, Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Wacker Innsbruck will have been their first opportunity to see Gordon in action – and it is safe to say he impressed.

Kaide Gordon probably Liverpool’s best player in this game. Really exciting talent. — Jack Sear (@JackSear) July 20, 2021

Kaide Gordon looking some player, neat touches, very direct, definitely one for the future #lfc — . (@LFCRELATED__) July 20, 2021

Kaide Gordon has been impressive. Ever positive. Even when things haven’t come off he’s not let it deter him. Showed some good 1v1 stuff, too. — Lewis Bower (@LewisBower2021) July 20, 2021

Kaide Gordon the clear standout in the first game. Leighton Clarkson also with some bright moments. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) July 20, 2021

Don’t want to overhype him, but Kaide Gordon looks like the real deal here. Special talent and very impressive on the ball. 16 years old as well. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) July 20, 2021

Kaide Gordon is going to be some player man, has a lovely first touch, ball never leaves his control afterwards either. Lovely to watch. — ?????? (@KIopptinho) July 20, 2021

Remember the name Kaide Gordon pic.twitter.com/yQHBppxkcn — Robertson Carlos ?? (@IsraeliKopite) July 20, 2021

Kaide Gordon made the biggest impression of the young #LFC players to start v Wacker Innsbruck. His first touch was excellent, took him past his man a couple of times. He's only 16 so isn't time to get carried away, but he looks a natural on the ball who'll get fouled a lot — Chris Mac (@chrismackop) July 20, 2021

Kaide Gordon though. ? — Floyd (@TheFNundy) July 20, 2021

May as well just play Kaide Gordon and never buy another attacker — Phil Blundell (@PhilBlundell) July 20, 2021

Kaide Gordon. That's the tweet — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) July 20, 2021

Kaide Gordon, Harvey Elliott, and Mateusz Musialowski in 2024 for Liverpool pic.twitter.com/1oMpnxIVOt — Chedu (@cheduardo99) July 20, 2021

Nah this kaide gordon is a special talent? — Z (@WhipLikeTrent) July 20, 2021

Kaide Gordon for £1-3m feels like it could become one of those deals you look back at and thank your lucky stars for. Soaring forwards on the ball, with such confidence and 1v1 ability for his mere age of 16. Started with 6G+3A for the U18s and now impressing for the first team. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) July 20, 2021

Kaide Gordon looks a real baller you know, can't believe Derby let him go so cheap — Jay ?????? (@ScouseSocialism) July 20, 2021

the only one we should keep in this front three is kaide gordon — ????? (@mxddylfc) July 20, 2021

Well, I'm already in love with Kaide Gordon then. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) July 20, 2021

It would be wrong to get carried away with a 30-minute friendly against Austrian second-tier opposition at the start of pre-season, but Gordon is clearly a hugely talented player.

He recently signed his scholarship with Liverpool, as he is unable to agree a professional deal until he turns 17 in October, which highlights how early he is in his fledgling career.

But if he continues to catch the eye in pre-season, the youngster could be given more opportunities to train with the first team when the campaign gets underway proper.

From there, it is all down to him to prove himself to Jurgen Klopp.