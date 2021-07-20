KIRKBY, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 27, 2021: Liverpool's Kaide Gordon during the Under-18 Premier League match between Liverpool FC Under-18's and Everton FC Under-23's at the Liverpool Academy. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Kaide Gordon gets Liverpool fans talking with “impressive” pre-season bow

Liverpool drew 1-1 with Austrian side FC Wacker Innsbruck in their opening pre-season friendly, with Kaide Gordon‘s performance on the right flank catching the eye.

The Reds were held in a 30-minute training game under the Alps, with Brazilian striker Ronivaldo cancelling out Divock Origi‘s dubiously won penalty.

It was a largely uninteresting friendly, in truth, but whenever 16-year-old winger Gordon picked up the ball it was worth watching, as he took on players at will with skill, bravery and pace.

Gordon, signed from Derby in a £3 million deal in February, was part of the under-18s squad immediately after his move, but scored on his debut for the under-23s on the final day of last season.

The teenager ended his first half-season with seven goals and three assists from eight games, and looks poised to shine as part of the academy setup in 2021/22.

For many fans, Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Wacker Innsbruck will have been their first opportunity to see Gordon in action – and it is safe to say he impressed.

It would be wrong to get carried away with a 30-minute friendly against Austrian second-tier opposition at the start of pre-season, but Gordon is clearly a hugely talented player.

He recently signed his scholarship with Liverpool, as he is unable to agree a professional deal until he turns 17 in October, which highlights how early he is in his fledgling career.

But if he continues to catch the eye in pre-season, the youngster could be given more opportunities to train with the first team when the campaign gets underway proper.

From there, it is all down to him to prove himself to Jurgen Klopp.

Fan Comments

