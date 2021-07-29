INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA - Thursday, July 29, 2021: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté during the pre-match warm-up before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Hertha BSC at the Tivoli Stadion. (Pic by Jürgen Faichter/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Liverpool vs. Hertha Berlin – Follow the Reds’ latest friendly here

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool face Hertha Berlin in Austria this evening, with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez back in the squad. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Tivoli Stadium in Tirol is 7.20pm (UK).

Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 and in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Matip, Tsimikas; Milner, Keita, Elliott; Salah, Mane, Minamino

Substitutes: Adrian, H.Davies, Van Dijk, Gomez, Phillips, R.Williams, Koumetio, Robertson, N.Williams, Bradley, Beck, Clarkson, Cain, Morton, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Gordon, Jota

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.

Already a subscriber? Log in here