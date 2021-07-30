Liverpool FC Women Season Tickets for the 2021/22 season are now on sale – and the team can’t wait to welcome supporters back to their games!

A hugely exciting season is in prospect at Prenton Park as Matt Beard and his team get ready to battle for glory in the FA Women’s Championship.

Double league-winning manager Beard has returned to the club and alongside a raft of new signings is targeting a campaign fighting to win promotion back to the Women’s Super League.

The games get underway at Prenton Park on Sunday, August 29 against London City Lionesses and getting a guaranteed seat for a season of top-class football has never been better value.

An LFC Women adult season ticket has been CUT in price to just £60 (saving £10) for every home match in the season, including all FA Championship league fixtures, all Continental Cup games and all Women’s FA Cup home fixtures.

The cost of a child ticket for under-16s has been FROZEN at just £35, while an adult and child combined ticket represents even better value at just £75 – saving £20.

Why not make it a full family occasion? A family season ticket for two adults and two kids represents the best value of all at £140, a massive saving of £50 from the individual ticket costs.

Over 65s, young adults (17-21) and students will also pay just £35 for the season.

Matt Beard said: “This is going to be the most competitive Championship we’ve ever seen and we’re going to need our fans to play a huge role this season.

“I know what an impact they can have from my first spell at the club so it would be brilliant to see as many faces as possible coming down to all our home games at Prenton Park.

“That backing from the stands is going to be vital.”

Make you and your family a part of what could be a special year and give the Reds your backing!

Adult season ticket: £60

Child: £35

Adult and child: £75

Family ticket (2 + 2): £140

Concessions (over 65s, students): £35

Young adult: £35

Buy your season tickets here.

* Look out for a full interview with manager Matt Beard, here on This Is Anfield next week.