Liverpool confirm 34-man squad to return for 1st day of pre-season

Liverpool will have a group of 34 when they reconvene for the first day of pre-season on Monday as preparations start for the 2021/22 campaign.

Nearly seven weeks after the conclusion of the 2020/21 season, the Reds will regroup on Monday with a healthy sized contingent in tow.

Unlike most years, however, Jurgen Klopp will see his team reunite away from Merseyside with Liverpool kickstarting their summer in Austria in the first of two European training camps.

It means Austria will play host once more before moving onto another familiar destination of Evian, France – with friendly encounters scheduled throughout.

It, of course, sees the return of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez after long-term injuries, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is also in the mix.

A first look at Ibrahima Konate is now not far away, while the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harvey Elliott, Naby Keita, Takumi Minamino and Kostas Tsimikas will be looking to catch Klopp’s eye.

And Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are pre-season ready after a much-needed summer break.

Liverpool will be without a number of key men due to their summer exploits, to which Alisson, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson are still in the midst of.

The Brazilian contingent are preparing for the Copa America final while the captain is part of only the second-ever England squad to make it to a final of a major competition.

They join Andy Robertson, Thiago, Diogo Jota, Xherdan Shaqiri and Neco Williams as absentees for the first day of training, all of whom will transition back into the squad over the coming weeks.

A host of youngsters are also present, with right-back Conor Bradley, the exciting Mateusz Musialowski and Kaide Gordon all to be handed an invaluable opportunity.

Liverpool’s first summer friendly is expected to take place in mid-July.

Liverpool squad back for pre-season on Monday

Goalkeepers: Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Loris Karius, Marcelo Pitaluga, Harvey Davies

Defenders: Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Ben Davies, Rhys Williams, Nat Phillips, Billy Koumetio, Owen Beck, Conor Bradley

Midfielders: James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Marko Grujic, Ben Woodburn, Jake Cain, Leighton Clarkson, Kaide Gordon, Mateusz Musialowski, Tyler Morton

Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Harvey Elliott, Taiwo Awoniyi