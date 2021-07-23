Harry Wilson was left out of Liverpool’s pre-season friendly against Mainz as the Wales winger nears a move to Fulham that is expected to bring in around £10 million.

Wilson rejoined the Reds in Austria at the start of the week after his post-Euro 2020 break, but was omitted from the 27-man squad to play Mainz on Friday evening.

The 24-year-old is surplus to requirements and negotiations have been ongoing regarding a permanent move away from Anfield, with Benfica and Brentford among the clubs interested.

It is Fulham who are set to land the playmaker, however, with Liverpool close to agreeing a £10 million deal for their long-serving academy graduate.

The development comes despite previous claims that the Reds believe Wilson’s value had increased after another season on loan in the Championship with Cardiff, having turned down a £12 million bid from Burnley a year ago.

Nevertheless, his sale would bring in further funds after the sales of Marko Grujic (£10.5m to Porto) and Taiwo Awoniyi (£6.5m to Union Berlin) earlier this week.

Liverpool will put the fees brought in towards new additions in both midfield and attack, with the club still yet to replace Gini Wijnaldum.

Wilson has made just two first-team appearances in his time with the Reds – who he joined at under-9 level – with those coming almost four years apart.

He has spent time out on loan with Crewe, Hull, Derby, Bournemouth and then Cardiff, but now seems the right time to end his 16-year association with Liverpool.