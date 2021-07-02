Liverpool are due to officially release their new Nike away kit for the 2021/22 later this month, but one fan has already spotted the ecru shirt on sale in New Zealand.

The Reds are set to play their first friendlies of pre-season in July, and will predominantly be wearing their new home kit, which was unveiled at the end of the last campaign.

But as ever, Nike have also provided away and third kits for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, with designs and colour schemes for both having already been leaked.

It has been long known that Liverpool will wear ecru (or ‘fossil’) on the road next season, with the shirt to be a polo neck with ‘bright crimson’ and ‘dark atomic teal’ detailing.

With the release date edging closer, one shop in New Zealand has mistakenly put the shirts up for sale early, as discovered by supporter silentwitnes on Reddit.

Retailing at $115, the shirt has been confirmed as an “official Nike product” by the reliable Footy Headlines, allowing fans to get a better idea of how the kit will look.

It is strikingly similar to the home shirt from the 2018/19 season, but features a dark atomic teal sash down both sides along with the collar and cuffs.

The Standard Chartered and Expedia sponsors are in black, while the LFC and Nike logos are bright crimson, which contrasts well with the fossil.

This Is Anfield understands the new Nike away kit will launched shortly, with the third kit not set to be officially unveiled until after the season starts.