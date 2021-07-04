The 27 Liverpool players to return to Kirkby for day 1 of pre-season

Jurgen Klopp is to have a healthy sized squad at his fingertips when his players return for pre-season next week, with 27 first-team members expected to be available on day one.

Preparations for the 2021/22 season are to kick off on July 12, just a day after the conclusion of both the Euros and Copa America – that could see a handful of Reds involved.

It means the likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino will not be present at Kirkby when Klopp, his backroom staff and his players reconvene as they hope to make it to the final day.

Nor will other Reds involved in the Euros, with Andy Robertson, Diogo Jota, Harry Wilson, Neco Williams and Xherdan Shaqiri all to transition back into the group, unless transfers are agreed in the interim.

The process of waiting for transfer dealings is also to see the likes of Loris Karius, full-back Anderson Arroyo, Marko Grujic, Ben Woodburn, Sheyi Ojo and Divock Origi report back.

But Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold are to be among the senior faces making their return, where each could have a tailored programme after respective injuries – as per David Lynch.

New signing Ibrahima Konate will be officially welcomed into the fold and will get a swift taste of what is to come as he will no doubt come up against Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah in training.

Takumi Minamino will hope to catch the eye, as too will Harvey Elliott, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita as they seek a more prominent role at Anfield in the coming season.

Academy players could also supplement a squad that will continue to be tweaked as the week’s tick by, with Reds hoping for a number of new faces to arrive in the transfer window.

Liverpool have yet to confirm their summer schedule, but a handful of friendlies are to be lined up in preparation for the important campaign ahead and give fans their first look at Konate and co.

Liverpool squad set for pre-season return on day 1

Goalkeepers: Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Loris Karius, Marcelo Pitaluga

Defenders: Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Ben Davies, Rhys Williams, Nat Phillips, Anderson Arroyo

Midfielders: James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Marko Grujic, Ben Woodburn

Fowards: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Harvey Elliott, Taiwo Awoniyi, Sheyi Ojo