LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, June 2, 2019: Liverpool’s James Milner, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and captain Jordan Henderson during an open-top bus parade through the city after winning the UEFA Champions League Final. Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur. 2-0 in Madrid. To claim their sixth European Cup. (Pic by Paul Greenwood/Propaganda)
The heartwarming gesture James Milner made to 97th Hillsborough victim

Liverpool have honoured the late Hillsborough victim Andrew Devine following his passing this week, with fans remembering James Milner‘s trophy gesture in 2019.

Devine has become the 97th fatality of the Hillsborough disaster, with a coroner ruling that he was unlawfully killed after his death this week.

Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool squad observed a 97-second silence at their Austrian training camp on Thursday, with Sir Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush and Andy Robertson among those to pay tribute.

The 55-year-old’s passing has seen fans recall a heartwarming gesture from their No. 7 during the European Cup trophy parade two years ago.

When the Reds were travelling through the city following their victory in Madrid, Milner organised the bus to stop outside of Devine’s home to ensure the diehard fan, left with life-changing injuries after the tragedy, got a glimpse of the trophy.

It was Milner who held the trophy aloft on the late stop in south Liverpool, with Andrew and his family there to witness an unforgettable moment.

Crowds of over 750,000 people welcomed the Reds back with the European Cup, but few were given a better view of the trophy than Devine, who was only 22 at the time of Hillsborough.

The lifelong supporter suffered brain damage in the disaster and required 24-hour care as he was restricted to a wheelchair, with his family honouring “a much-loved son, brother and uncle” in a statement after his death.

“He has been supported by his family and a team of dedicated carers,” the Devine family explained, “all of whom devoted themselves to him.”

