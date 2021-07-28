What Liverpool’s last remaining internationals got up to on holiday

Jurgen Klopp is slowly seeing his squad return to full health, and the final six to return have enjoyed putting their feet up, with the sun and sea a common theme.

While the majority of Liverpool’s squad have been put through their paces in the early weeks of pre-season, members of the international contingent have been taking a much-needed break.

And it comes as no surprise that sunshine was firmly on the agenda, as too valuable family time before another gruelling season gets underway.

COVID-19 restrictions no doubt added some complexity to their plans, but Europe proved popular once more for holidays that register on the jealousy radar.

Thiago and Xherdan Shaqiri linked back up with the squad on Wednesday and will be swiftly followed by Jordan Henderson, Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino.

Each were handed a three-week break and they used it wisely if their social media accounts are anything to go by.

Liverpool’s No. 6 enjoyed Disneyland Paris with his young family before switching to some coastal vibes that included Ibiza.

Not to mention time with Spanish teammates Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and their partners:

If you have any holiday envy it will continue with Shaqiri, who is expected to depart Liverpool this summer, with another yacht getting a run out:

For the captain, it’s been all about the family and “twinning” with his young son. Nice digs he has there as well:

But there is always time for training after returning to match fitness with England throughout the Euros, with Mallorca delivering the warm weather:

For the Brazilian contingent, meanwhile, who finished Copa America as runners-up, there was a mix of agenda for the break.

After a difficult year, Alisson kept things low key with his family with activities that included fishing, tractor and horse riding in Brazil:

Roberto Firmino kept his boots on for another team before enjoying some sand, surf and sea:

And the sun also proved popular with Fabinho as he travelled to Mykonos, Greece – a destination that was well frequented by his teammates this summer.

With Thiago and Shaqiri now in Austria with the rest of the team, the remaining quartet are expected to be back in the mix come August 2.

That is just 12 days before the season opener at Norwich, but three friendly games in the week before are to offer invaluable opportunities to find some match sharpness once more.