It’s the dreaded time of the season where club action is put on hold, but there’s plenty to look forward to when the Reds make their return from the international break.

The Reds have made a solid start to 2021/22, with two wins and a draw to their name and just the single goal conceded in that time.

Harvey Elliott has emerged, Mohamed Salah continues to break records and Virgil van Dijk is back, all massive plus points for Jurgen Klopp ahead of what will be a pivotal point of the season.

It will be a case of competing across four different competitions in September and that means plenty of football to sink our teeth into and lots to look forward to once the 32 Reds return from international duty.

And it may have only just started, but we already can’t wait for the Reds to be back.

Champions League nights

These nights have not been the same since March 2020, but they’re back with a bang and with a familiar foe or two.

The Reds, of course, were drawn with AC Milan, Porto and Atletico Madrid in Group B, with the Italians presenting the first chance to get points on the board.

They will land at Anfield on September 15, just three days after the trip to Leeds in what will be an intense resumption to club action.

But Anfield under the lights on a Wednesday night is what Reds have been waiting for, with the day of the game coming 554 days after the last time fans were in the stadium for a European game.

Minutes for Gomez and Konate

Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk have been at the heart of the defence so far, but Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate are set for some important minutes under their belt.

The League Cup match with Norwich is set to see changes aplenty, with the game set between Crystal Place and Brentford in the league and it will herald the first competitive minutes as a Red for Konate.

“We needed that and the first four will all play. We’ll mix it up when we have to. After a long injury, they shouldn’t play three times a week,” Klopp said post-Burnley.

For Gomez, it would mark a momentous moment in his recovery from injury as it would be his first competitive start for the club since last November. A long time in the making.

Konate and Gomez are the present and future aged 22 and 24 respectively and, excitingly, their season will get underway in the coming weeks.

Klopp vs. Pep

The next phase of Liverpool’s season will then conclude with the visit of Man City, a clash that is not short on goals with 19 in the last five meetings at Anfield.

Pep Guardiola’s men got the better of Liverpool in the echo chamber that was last season, but it’ll be a feral greeting for City this time around.

The ideal environment to snap a run of three games without a win over City, one that could prove decisive come the business end of the campaign.

This matchup is the seventh game and final one before yet another break, plenty of time for Liverpool to have found their groove and rediscover their free-flowing best.

European nights aside, this is the standout fixture.

How long until the Reds are back again?