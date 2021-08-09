On Sunday, Anfield played host to its biggest crowd since March 2020 and it was an occasion to savour for fans and players alike with the reunion more than 17 months in the making.

The roads were bustling with activity, fans reunited with one another, new kits were on show and Anfield was well and truly back in business with Athletic Club the visitors.

For many, Sunday was the first day back at the game since the pandemic hit and it was an occasion to savour for many, including the players themselves.

Diogo Jota for one was able to play in front of a crowd close to full capacity for the first time since his switch last summer and “it felt really good.”

“When I first came into the tunnel I felt already the crowd,” Jota told LFCTV. “It’s massive for us, they have a really important role to play in this club in this season and I just hope this can continue like this.”

With it being a pre-season friendly the score did not matter, but the buzz, anticipation and the stadium running through its musical repertoire was still on show as the return to normality was grasped with both hands.

For Virgil van Dijk, it was a moment more than 10 months in the making to grace the Anfield turf having last featured on October 1, and it “never felt so good” to be playing in front of fans.

And with another 70 minutes in the bank, “full focus” is now on the season ahead where the Dutchman will look to settle into Klopp’s side as the weeks and months progress:

The 12th-man also received love and thanks from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Harvey Elliott and James Milner:

Naby Keita and Jota were both similarly overjoyed about the lifeblood of the club and the sport making their return:

For 18-year-old Tyler Morton it was a “childhood dream” come true after he was introduced as a second-half substitution:

And there were well wishes sent to Andy Robertson by Rhys Williams and Owen Beck as the Scot himself said “I’m positive” over what looked like a nasty ankle injury:

Overall, it was a momentous day for all and more will get to experience a similar feeling on Monday night when Liverpool host Osasuna in the final pre-season friendly.