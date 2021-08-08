Anfield enjoys seeing Reds return – Liverpool 1-1 Athletic

The biggest crowd at Anfield since the pandemic hit over 500 days ago was in attendance to see Liverpool draw with Spanish side Athletic Club.
Liverpool 1-1 Athletic Club
Pre-Season Friendly; Anfield
Sunday, 8 August 2021
Goals
Jota 13′
Berenguer 53′
The Reds were properly back, with around 40,000 inside Anfield and a somewhat poignant You’ll Never Walk Alone pre-match.
Virgil van Dijk played a very significant 70-odd minutes, while the likes of Alisson, James Milner, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah all got 90 minutes in their legs.
Jota gave Liverpool the lead early on with a well taken left-foot strike after good pressing from Naby Keita on the edge of the box.
Van Dijk almost got himself on the scoresheet with a header from a corner, while Alexander-Arnold also went close.
Sadio Mane had the ball in the net but he was judged offside in the build-up. No VAR here!
Liverpool looked sharp, with Harvey Elliott again impressing in midfield.
But there was a sting just before half time, with Andy Robertson suffering a serious-looking injury when blocking a cross.
Half time: Liverpool 1-0 Athletic
- Van Dijk plays 70 minutes
- Jota with a nice early goal
- Next friendly vs. Osasuna at Anfield on Monday night
The second half saw Athletic equalise after some neat work down the Liverpool right and a ball across the face of the box was finished at the back post.
Elliot hit a beautiful Salah-like shot late on that thundered off the woodwork, but the match ended in a draw.
The Reds are back in action on Monday night at Anfield, as Osasuna arrive for the final friendly of pre-season.
Attendance: 40,000 (approx)
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk (R. Williams 73′), Robertson (Beck 46′), Milner, Keita (Morton 83′), Elliott (Cain 83′), Mane, Salah, Jota (Woodburn 73′)
Subs not used: Karius, Pitaluga, Gordon, Bradley, Koumetio.
Next Match: Osasuna – Monday, 9 August, 7pm (BST)
Fan Comments