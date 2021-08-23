Ben Woodburn has left for his fourth loan spell in as many seasons after making the move up to Scotland to join Hearts for the rest of the campaign.

The 21-year-old impressed many throughout pre-season, including Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders, having shown a noticeable growth in maturity in his game.

Woodburn was named as one of the nine substitutes for Liverpool‘s opening day win at Norwich, which came following a similar role in three of the last five league fixtures to end 2020/21.

But with opportunities to prove hard to come by with the Reds as the midfield ranks are boosted by the likes of Thiago and Jordan Henderson, Woodburn is to get his minutes in the Scottish Premiership.

It was expected that he would join Hearts in an initial half-season loan, but this has now confirmed to be for the entirety of the season.

He has been given the No. 9 shirt at Tynecastle, and could come into contention for Saturday’s Scottish Premiership clash with Dundee United.

Woodburn has struggled in recent years with loans at Sheffield United, Oxford United and Blackpool, in part due to injury and COVID-19, and the hopes will be that the 21-year-old can now make significant progress in his young career.

He becomes the second Red to make the move to Scotland after Adam Lewis made the temporary switch to Livingston earlier in the summer, with the two clubs to meet on September 25.

Currently, the Wales international will be able to leave on a free transfer next summer following the conclusion of his contract.

He joins Leighton Clarkson (Blackburn) and Ben Davies (Sheffield United) in being the latest Reds to agree to a loan switch.

Good luck, Ben!